Garth Brooks will headline the first Amazon Music Live concert on Black Friday

The diamond-certified country music artist will livestream a ‘Dive Bar’ concert-edition of Amazon Music Live from his new bar in Nashville, Friends in Low Places Bar and Honky-Tonk, on Black Friday, November 24.

Watch Garth Brooks’ special performance at 7PM EST exclusively on Prime Video and the Amazon Music channel Twitch

Nashville, Tennessee, November 02, 2023–(Business Wire)–Today, Amazon Music announced that Garth Brooks, the best-selling solo artist in US history, will headline the first-ever Black Friday Amazon Music Live (AML) special on November 24. Livestreamed from the grand opening of Brooks’ new Nashville bar, Friends in Low Places Bar and Honky-Tonk, the AML special gives Brooks’ millions of fans around the world a front row seat to one of his famous “dive bar” concerts. Will give. The sold-out concert in Nashville has already received over three million ticket requests from Brooks fans.

Garth Brooks will perform brand new music in the Black Friday AML Special, airing on Prime Video and Twitch at 7PM EST, live for the first time for eager fans around the world. His set will also include chart-topping hits, fan favorites and beloved deep cuts from his unique discography, including tracks from his upcoming studio album, Time Traveller. Prime Video will provide free access to AML – even to those who do not have a Prime membership or Amazon account.

“After the game, Amazon Music Live and Garth Brooks are coming together to livestream a special ‘Dive Bar’ concert from the grand opening of Friends in Low Places Bar and Honky-Tonk in Nashville for Black Friday,” Brooks said. ” “We’ve already seen over 3 million entries to win the chance to participate, and thanks to our friends at Amazon, this episode will ensure that everyone who wants to watch the show will watch Friends, not just For the first time, but they’ll also be hearing new music live for the first time…and if you know us, we’ll be playing old music too.”

Fans will be able to listen to the AML Preshow hosted by Country Heat Weekly hosts Kelly Sutton and Amber Anderson, an Amazon Music original podcast that brings listeners the latest news and interviews from country music’s biggest names. The preshow broadcast will include interviews, special guests and other surprises, and will be broadcast on the Amazon Music Channel on Twitch beginning at 6 p.m. EST.

To prepare for AML, fans can stream Garth Brooks’ entire catalog, available only on Amazon Music. Amazon Music subscribers can revisit Brooks’ entire 17-album collection, which includes classics like No Fences, The Chase, and Ropin’ the Wind, as well as classic live albums like The Lost Sessions and Double Live.

Sponsored by Verizon, the AML Black Friday Special will air following Black Friday Football – the first NFL game played on Black Friday in history, streaming on Prime Video.

In the last episode of season two of AML, artists like Ed Sheeran and FEED delighted fans by performing new music live for the first time. Lil Durk delivered an exciting set that included surprise guest performances from Trippie Redd and Machine Gun Kelly, and mega-producer Metro Boomin featured Post Malone, Neve, and Offset as part of his set. And Peso Pluma became the first Musical Mexicana artist to perform on AML, and tonight, multiplatinum rap phenomenon Lato will give a show stopping performance that will include singles like “Put It on da Floor Again” and “Big Energy.” Watch previous episodes of AML here.

