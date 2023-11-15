Garage Podcast: Identifying Retailer Assets

Introducing The Garage: A podcast hosted by Evan Hovorka, vice president of tools, product and innovation for Retail Media Innovation, and Dan Massimino, director of marketing and communications for Albertsons Media Collective. Garage takes an in-depth look at the why, how and “who cares” of retail media innovation.

Inspired by Hovorka’s home garage where many ad-tech innovations were born, the podcast will explore what’s next for this exciting industry. And in keeping with Garage’s mentality of building better together, the hosts weave a common thread of collaborative innovation throughout the conversation.

In the inaugural episode, Ben Sylvan, Vice President of Data Partnerships at The Trade Desk, discusses why diversity is a key ingredient for inspiration and innovation, as well as the need for complementary skill sets to foster creativity and problem-solving.

Hovorka says humility and collaboration are important, especially in a rapidly evolving industry. Both companies explain how their partnership aims to create innovative solutions for advertisers through a shared approach to privacy-safe, customer-centric advertising.

In Episode 2, our hosts sit down with Anne Martin, director of shopper marketing, and Steve McGowan, regional vice president of omnishopper activation and strategic partnerships at Mondelez International, to discuss the evolution of a retail media network and the assets retailers need for their launch. . network.

During the conversation, the group stressed the importance of personalization and leveraging data and insights. They also talk about adapting legacy tactics and channels to meet changing shopper behavior and aligning the objectives of retailer, merchandise and marketing teams to improve overall strategy and better engage with shoppers.

Stream the first two episodes below, listen and subscribe on Apple Podcasts, or find them on Spotify.

