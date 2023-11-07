Garage Beer captures major market share as it expands its footprint

The fastest-growing beer in the United States is a light beer you may not have heard of unless you live in the Midwest.

But as Garage Beer expands, that’s about to change. It’s already the number one selling craft light beer in Ohio, Kentucky and Indiana, and it recently launched in Illinois, Pennsylvania and Tennessee.

Garage Beer owner Andrew Sawyer always liked light beer, but he noticed that it seemed noticeably absent from the growing craft beer scene. “It seemed strange to me,” he says, adding that he was working for Jim Beam at the time. “So, I thought, if no one else will do it, I’m going to do it.”

During the pandemic, he and all his friends started socializing in their garages, which gave them the idea to name it Garage Beer. But, upon further research, they found a small brewery producing beer by the same name.

To get Garage Beer up and running, Sawyer and his team purchased the brand name from that brewery, and then he and his team launched Garage Beer as a standalone, rebranded product in January 2023. Since its launch, Garage has become the fastest growing beer brand in the country with growth of +252% from a year ago. It has become the #1 best-selling craft light beer in Ohio, Kentucky and Indiana, where it is currently in distribution, according to data from retail analytics firm IRI. Garage has joined the top 250 brands in the last four weeks.

A major reason for their success is that they know their consumer is like them – often, just dads, hanging out together in their garage. “In the beginning, we knew who the consumers were,” Sawyer says. “When you know who you are and when you know who you aren’t, you can only focus on connecting with people who might be interested in your brand.”

“We want beer to be fun in a way that this category hasn’t been in a while,” says Sawyer. “And just because our goal is to make the best light beer doesn’t mean we’re I am precious.”

“We take our light beers very seriously, but we don’t take anything else too seriously,” says Cory Smalley, vice president of marketing.

They have done some funny ads on social media, and are known for promoting their product with humor and sarcasm. The brand has already been responsible for several sizable viral beer moments, including the Cuyahoga Catch and the inaugural Puttapalooza at Chicago’s Coyote Run Municipal Golf Course, where the winner received 52 cases of Garage Beer. Smalley says fans are happily driving across state borders to get their hands on the highly sought-after beer, and also says the brand has hit a nerve with people’s desire to feel and taste beer. Exploiting longing and indifference.

“We hope the brand will bring people together, and in the garage, the garage is kind of a third place, especially for a lot of us dads,” Sawyer says. “I think it’s really cool to see what people do with their garages, the way people build bars and golf simulators in their garages is pretty cool.”

follow me Twitter, Check out my website.

I’m an award-winning writer and author of over a dozen books, including the best-selling Wisconsin Cocktails, as well as Drink Like a Woman and The Joy of Cider. I’ve written about spirits, cocktails, wine, and travel for dozens of different publications, including AlcoholProfessor, Esquire, Wine Enthusiast, The Four Seasons Magazine, Tales of the Cocktail, and Supercool. When I’m not researching the origins of cocktails, aging gin cocktails in barrels, or hosting a tiki party, I find myself on the shores of Lake Michigan with my husband, our son, and our rescue pup. Can be found roaming the Milwaukee waterfront.

Read more Read less

Source: www.forbes.com