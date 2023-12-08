Quick Take:

The company will use the funds to develop immersive IP across a variety of formats with plans for multiple gaming titles.

Gacha combines original IP with established properties to bridge the gap between traditional and interactive entertainment.

Its inaugural IP Poglin, which features a world filled with mythical creatures, is set to launch an alpha version in the first quarter of 2024.

Gacha Monsters has closed a $3 million seed round led by Animoca Brands. The fundraising also attracted participation from Infinity Ventures Crypto, FBG and Big Time Games.

Gacha plans to use the funds to accelerate the development of its immersive IP to be distributed across a variety of formats, including video games, anime, comics, physical merchandise, and Web3. The company is blending original intellectual property with established IP to bridge the gap between traditional and interactive entertainment.

Co-founded by Jia Shen, a game developer who has worked on titles including Pokemon Medallion, Battle Cats, and the international version of Disney Tsum Tsum, Gacha Monsters’ first IP Poglin is scheduled to launch an alpha version in the first quarter. Of 2024.

Gacha Monsters describes Poglin as “a captivating world of six tribes competing for dominance in the mysterious realm of Heaven,” according to press materials shared with NFTgators.

The company plans to present Poglin in a multi-media product that will include the worlds of anime, games, physical merchandise, and Web3.

Commenting on the announcement, Gacha Monsters co-founder and CEO Jia Shen said in a statement: “As someone who has been involved in game development for years, I am thrilled not only with games but through I am also thrilled with the possibilities of reaching audiences.” Videos, comics and web3 space. Poglin is the beginning of an exciting journey, the first title in a series of many exciting games.”

The company said that it will soon reveal the launch of the first game of its collaboration and partnership with a renowned intellectual property of Japan. The company has already secured strategic technology partnerships and integrations with Arbitrum such as OpenSea, SUI and Open Loot.

Yat Siu, Co-Founder and Executive Chairman of Animoca Brands, commented: “I was impressed by the creativity and dynamism of the Gacha Monsters team. I look forward to seeing how Gacha Monsters will advance the story and narrative of its first title, Poglin, in a Web3 context as well as multiple media formats.

This announcement comes on the heels of Animoca Brands announcing the second tranche of funding of $11.88 million for its Web3 loyalty project Mocaverse.

