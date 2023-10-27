Gaming M&A deals down 60% year-over-year, Drake Star reports

GamesBeat Next unites gaming industry leaders for exceptional content, networking and deal-making opportunities. Join us in San Francisco October 23-24. register now

According to the latest report from Drake Star, gaming companies announced 33 M&A transactions worth approximately $5 billion in Q3 2023. While the value of deals announced is higher than recent quarters, the number of transactions in the quarter was the lowest since Q1 2021. Compared to the same quarter last year, the number of deals announced declined by 60%.

“The low number of M&A transactions reflects the uncertainty in the market and the weak valuation of a public gaming company,” Michael Metzger, partner at Drake Star, told GamesBeat. He said small and medium-sized companies often see a lag between initiation and completion of a deal, which could be a reason for the decline in deals announced.

“Positively, Q2 2023 and Q3 2023 saw a significant increase in deal value compared to Q4 2022 and Q1 2023,” Metzger said.

Private placements focus on early-stage companies

Meanwhile, private placements are following a similar pattern, although the decline in the number of deals was more moderate. There were 182 private placements in Q3 2023 – down 20% from Q3 2022. In these deals, the funds disclosed were approximately $1 billion.

Continuing recent trends, the majority of funding rounds – about 85% – were placed with early-stage startups. However, these startups brought in less than half the funding placements. These early companies are making smaller deals on average, which accounts for this difference.

This is the case across technology, not just gaming. “Well-funded VC funds are looking for experienced founders and disruptive early-stage investment opportunities that can deliver excellent returns over the long term, while requiring very small check sizes initially,” Metzger said.

Additionally, there is downward pressure on later-stage companies, where investors expect ROI through IPOs or M&A exits. “The IPO market has been essentially closed last year and the number of exits has declined significantly. This, coupled with the gap in valuation expectations between the founders (who raised their last round in early 2021-2022 at a very attractive valuation at a higher market price) and what more cautious financial investors are currently willing to pay, could lead to a mid to late There has been a reason to remain calm till now. -Stage financing,” Metzger said. As interest in IPOs resumes, Drake Starr expects investors to be more interested in deals with mid- to late-stage companies.

Investment trends and outlook

Despite macroeconomic headwinds, falling valuations and efforts to cut headcount and costs, Drake Star has a positive outlook for gaming investors.

“There is a lot of pressure on companies to regain their valuations and show profitable growth. “Internal development often takes a long time and is often uncertain, and many gaming companies again began to prioritize external development through acquisitions,” Metzger said. “Based on our discussions with several top gaming companies, we expect deal volume to increase again next year.”

Drake Star reports that major strategic investors, notably Tencent, became more active in Q3 2023. The Chinese group and its subsidiaries completed five acquisitions after a long gap.

Additionally, growth stage companies will eventually need to raise new capital sometime next year. As a result, Drake Star expects private placement and M&A activity to increase in the fourth quarter and into 2024. Metzger expects companies to be more open to raising funds in the coming quarters at valuation levels based on current market expectations.

Drake Star’s full Global Gaming Report for Q3 2023 is available here.

