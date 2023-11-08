Gaming giant Square Enix enters the NFT sphere with this collection bitcoinist.com

Cover image by: Alexey Savchenko – Unsplash

In a move to blend gaming with non-fungible tokens (NFTs), Square Enix has launched its first global digital art project, Symbiogenesis. Starting today, the gaming giant is launching its Chapter 1 Allowed List entry campaign, giving fans the chance to create exclusive digital collectibles for free.

Symbiogenesis Campaign Invites Gamers for Exclusive Digital Art Minting

Before the campaign ends on November 21, 2023, participants will have to join the official Symbiogenesis Discord server to engage in various activities and earn a spot on the allowed list.

The campaign features a point-based system to determine which players can create one of the 500 characters available. These characters, intricately designed to play roles or reveal story elements, will not be available for public creation; Instead, the allowed list provides a special opportunity to claim them.

Square Enix’s strategy to deepen fan engagement includes performance-based activities on Discord, where players can earn points for the next chapter’s permission list, and treasure hunts that reward digital relics convertible into campaign points. Is.

There are three stages to casting. The “stakeholder” phase allows early access to people closely involved with symbiogenesis. The “Priority for Top-Ranking Player” stage gives top-scoring players and randomly selected participants from the broader pool a chance to craft characters at no cost.

The final stage is open to all campaign participants, with no limit on the number of characters per wallet, increasing the opportunity for many people to participate.

Square Enix combines gaming with blockchain in collectibles strategy

Symbiogenesis is set to launch in December 2023, supporting Ethereum and Polygon chains and accessible via Google Chrome and MetaMask wallet. It will be available to a wide audience in English and Japanese.

The initiative reflects Square Enix’s innovative approach to gaming and digital art, building on the legacy of successful franchises such as Final Fantasy® and Dragon Quest®. With this project, Square Enix is ​​not only expanding its entertainment content but also increasing its presence in the growing world of digital collectibles.

As Bitcoinist reported, Square Enix is ​​making a strategic pivot to aggressively invest in blockchain entertainment, as company president Yosuke Matsuda said as early as 2023. The executive made his intention public through a letter to the company’s shareholders.

The change comes in the wake of the company’s positive reception for its NFT and digital asset ventures in 2022, which were highlighted in its latest financial results. Matsuda’s commitment to blockchain entertainment is in line with industry-wide recognition of blockchain as an emerging field last year.

This aggressive investment strategy is supported by growing net sales from mobile and PC games, indicating strong interest in digital entertainment modes. The trend toward digital game sales, which have increased steadily since Q3 2020, underlines the company’s rationale for growing its digital sales portfolio through blockchain and NFTs, as seen in the chart below .

Digital entertainment sales have been increasing since 2020. Source: Square Enix

As part of its blockchain expansion, Square Enix plans to establish an overseas subsidiary focused on token issuance and management as well as game publishing in crypto-forward countries. The company is also exploring the launch of a corporate venture capital division, NFT-exclusive products, a dedicated NFT brand, and new IP rooted in blockchain technology.

These moves are exploratory and are a core component of Square Enix’s medium-term business strategy, leveraging the success of digital initiatives such as the mobile game “Shi‐San‐Sei Million Arthur” and its upcoming blockchain‐integrated second season.

At the time of writing, Polygon’s MATIC has recorded a gain of 9% in the past week.

MATIC price is trending downwards on the daily chart. Source: MATICUSDT on Tradingview

Cover image from Unsplash, chart from Tradingview

Source: bitcoinist.com