GameStop stock rises a week ahead of earnings

GameStop (GME) stock is on the rise again.

Shares of the video game retailer rose more than 20% on Wednesday Now there has been an increase of more than 35% in the last five days.

The move comes amid reports that bets on call options for GameStop stock to reach $20 per share by December 8 are increasing.

GameStop is the latest speculative trade to enter the November 2023 stock market rally as weaker areas of the market such as cryptocurrency-related stocks and other meme names see a rally.

The move to riskier trades in markets comes after investors interpreted a series of economic data that is putting downward pressure on pricing, along with a slowdown in the labor market, as meaning the Federal Reserve has increased interest rates. Rates have been increased.

“‘Meme stocks’ tend to be unprofitable so they particularly benefit from low rates as they have an even greater need to raise capital at reasonable prices,” Datatrack co-founder Jessica Rabe explained in a note on Nov. 20. “

Rabe said: “The current positive momentum for meme stocks suggests that investor enthusiasm is starting to heat up again.”

GameStop’s stock has declined nearly 50% over the past six months, as the company undergoes a management change and questions swirl about the overall outlook for the brick-and-mortar video game retailer.

In late September, Ryan Cohen, founder of Chewy (CHWY) and a notable name in the meme stock craze, was named CEO of GameStop.

The company is scheduled to report quarterly earnings next Wednesday.

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS – MARCH 16: A GameStop store operates in a strip mall on March 16, 2023 in Chicago, Illinois. The gaming retailer, which is scheduled to report its earnings on March 21, saw its share price rise by more than five percent today. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images) (Scott Olson via Getty Images)

Josh Schafer is a reporter for Yahoo Finance.

Click here for in-depth analysis including the latest stock market news and stock movement events

Read the latest financial and business news from Yahoo Finance

Source