GameStop needs to fight better

On December 6, GameStop Corporation (NYSE: GME) missed revenue expectations but topped earnings estimates with its fiscal third quarter results as it was acquired from e-commerce titan, Amazon.com Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN). is also facing intense competition. Other big traders to whom it is losing market share. But once investors digested the results, GameStop shares shrugged off the initial decline.

Highlights of the third quarter

For the quarter ended Oct. 28, GameStop reported revenue fell 9% year-over-year to $1.078 billion, falling short of analysts’ estimates of $1.186 billion. GameStop reported a net loss of $3.1 million, or 1 cent per share, an improvement from the comparable quarter last year when the net loss was $94.7 million, or 31 cents per share. On an adjusted-per-share basis, GameStop broke even, which is better than the 8 percent loss estimated by FactSet. But, this achievement is primarily the result of aggressive cost cutting, including European store closures and reducing selling, general and administrative expenses 23.6% year-over-year to $296.5 million. Gross profit for the quarter was $282 million, down 3.4% year-on-year.

While net sales in Europe increased by 12.8% due to reduction in supply constraints, net sales in Australia, US and Canada declined by 16.8%, 13.3% and 9.7% respectively. GameStop exited the quarter with $1.210 billion in cash and cash equivalents, compared to $1.195 billion at the end of the previous quarter. GameStop did not schedule a conference call and did not provide any guidance.

Changes in corporate investment plans

Along with its quarterly report, GameStop announced two corporate investment plan changes. The first is that, as of now, the company’s cash can only be used to buy equity rather than short-term debt, with CEO Ryan Cohen now in charge of directing investment activities. Cohen became CEO, joining the board in September. In 2021. Although Cohen’s e-commerce background gave hope that he could modernize the video game-retailer, GameStop never released a detailed turnaround plan.

Wherever GameStop wants to grow, Amazon is already there. Undoubtedly, the fundamentals are largely in Amazon’s favor. Although Amazon is still Amazon, GameStop is also fighting off challenging competitors. But, to stay in the game it will need to go beyond cost-savings in the pursuit of profitability. But, first, it needs to adjust to Cohen’s leadership after a considerable executive transition.

