Things have been bad at retail chain GameStop for some time now, but somehow they’re about to get even worse. Employee benefits are headed for a cut next year as the gaming retailer doubles down on cost cuts despite holding $1 billion in cash reserves due to its earlier meme stock explosion. The company’s Pro membership program also continues to cut its perks for customer discounts. And employees now report they are being asked to replace new out-of-warranty products like PlayStation 5s for used ones.

GameStop employees are monitored to determine how much warranty they offer to customers purchasing everything from video game discs and controllers to brand new $500 consoles. While the company has always maintained in its warranty terms that it has “sole discretion” over whether purchases should be replaced with new, used, or refurbished merchandise, employees say they have to be informed by the new policies. Only need to offer used replacement and send to driving customers. If other stores do not have the used replacement in stock.

For example, you can buy a standard PS5 from GameStop for $500. The store will then try to sell you a 1-year replacement plan for an additional $55. If something breaks or the console malfunctions while it’s under warranty, GameStop will give you a used PS5, which it usually sells for $460. “I’m definitely not sending people to a neighboring store to waste their time,” one person wrote on the GameStop subreddit. “This is such a disaster. Half of the older ones we’ve found are either broken, or in a smoker’s house.

GameStop’s recently revised Pro memberships are also going to be screwed starting December 1st, it appears, based on an email from store operations specialist Brian Perez outlining the new changes that was shared on the subreddit. Starting December 1, the program’s free monthly $5 coupon will no longer work for gift cards or digital goods. The welcome points benefit for new members will drop from 10,000 ($10) to 5,000 points ($5) and renewing members will get nothing instead of the $5 they previously paid. However, the annual price will remain at $25 after being increased from $15 earlier this year. Why are we changing the $5 monthly reward?” Reads email. “To improve the profitability of the PRO program.”

Ultimately, GameStop is juggling employee profits. Staff members were informed yesterday that their health care costs will increase in 2024 and the company will drop benefits such as basic life insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, short and long-term disability, and matching of 401k contributions. It’s unclear how much health plan costs will increase through 2023, but a copy of the new benefits has been shared Kotaku Shows that a plan with an $850 deductible would cost $377 per month for one person. The same plan for a family would cost $1,129.68. According to two current employees, this would double their annual health insurance costs.

The latest cuts have reignited internal criticism of online pet food mogul-turned-meme stop-cult-of-personality Ryan Cohen. Cohen appointed himself CEO earlier this year, after overseeing a series of layoffs, executive-level departures and C-suite firings since joining the board of directors in 2021. In his first email to staff after taking office he chided “delegates and money wasters”.

Last month, Cohen Promised to every Texas Rangers player A $1,000 GameStop gift card if they win the World Series, which they won last night in game five against the Arizona Diamondbacks. “Wonder if it [tweet] Before or after deciding to cut insurance and 401k benefits, one commenter on the GameStop subreddit wrote.

GameStop did not respond to a request for comment.

Update 11/2/2023 12:47PM ET: Added more information about GameStop’s 2024 health insurance premium increase.

Correction 11/2/2023 2:34 PM ET: A previous version of this article stated that Cohen promised a $10,000 gift card. The amount was $1,000.

