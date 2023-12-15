Games for Change highlights game startups in the Middle East

Want to get the latest gaming industry news delivered straight to your inbox? Sign up for our daily and weekly newsletters Here,

I took another trip to the Middle East this week to attend the Games for Change event in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates.

The Games for Change event is built on the belief that sports has power beyond entertainment. And it was a way for me to see the rapid growth in this area and the interest in the games industry. Like Saudi Arabia, Dubai, Turkey and other hot spots in the region, Abu Dhabi is looking to develop its own gaming ecosystem. It’s an extremely affluent place, as evidenced by the event – ​​sponsored by the US Embassy, ​​the Department of Culture and Tourism and AD Gaming – held at the W Hotel on Yas Island, a hotel built along a Ferrari race track, and a luxurious The hotel where we dined one night.

It is part of a larger area where there is now much tragedy and violence. But the people I saw there were optimistic about sports, which can establish human connections between nations and cultures. In my own speech, I advocated the idea that sports are something that can bring peace as they evolve from a subculture to a mass culture around the world.

Tarek Fouad speaks at the Games for Change.

AD Gaming is a government-led initiative to transform the UAE into a gaming hub, with major efforts underway in both Dubai and Abu Dhabi. In Dubai, an estimated 90 gaming and eSports startups already exist. Later, the Games for Change group visited the Yas Creative Hub, a huge building with space set aside for a number of game startups.

Working with Games for Change, AD Gaming is looking to gain a foothold not only in for-profit games, but also in other types of initiatives like games for learning.

There is already some attraction. Tarek Fouad, speaker at the Games for Change event and partner at Shorooq Partners, has been co-led investing for the past 2.5 years. The company has so far made 180 investments in 70 companies. It has helped incubate 270 companies.

Constance Steinkuhler speaks at Games for Change.

He said the Middle East, North Africa, Afghanistan and Pakistan (MENAP) market has reached $5 billion in revenues – led by Saudi Arabia, which has a very young population – and is growing at a compound annual growth rate of 6.8%. Is increasing. But investment in the third quarter was only $2.5 million, Fouad said. This compares with $1 billion of investments made worldwide in the third quarter of 2023, according to Drake Star Partners.

“We have the potential for over 10,000 layoffs in the gaming sector this year. This is a change in how studios are having to become more efficient, but also how intellectual property is being transferred from multiple clusters of regions and games to the Middle East. And this is an opportunity that we will take advantage of,” Fouad said. “We just love playing games. We’re not happy with just $40 million. We want to invest even more in sports. We want to, at least for the next few years, invest $200 million in games, equipment and technology that will enable us to become a leader in the gaming industry not just regionally, but globally. We are not necessarily just building a regional player. We are going to be a truly global player. ,

“It’s about connecting people from all over the world in one place, a place where you come together, dream together,” Mohammed Khalifa Al Mubarak, chairman of the Abu Dhabi Department of Culture and Tourism, said in a speech. And then let’s finish together.” , “These companies have come together from all over the world and set up to build here. And we want to harness the power of creation in Abu Dhabi.

He added, “And creating games is the future of gaming. Most of us spend our free time playing video games. But the traditional idea of ​​what results video games produce has changed significantly. Because you are connecting yourself to a much larger network.”

This is quite a different level of knowledge and awareness than most government officials I have seen.

“Gaming really is the future. We either have to ride this wave or go to another planet,” Al Buramik.

Obviously, funding needs to be increased. Still, this investment came as other companies around the world were laying off thousands of people in sports. Fouad explained that the elements of the gaming ecosystem for MENAP are education, incubators/accelerators, gaming events, licensing and business setup by governments, the gaming community, and the presence of VCs and investors. Subjects like eSports are being taught in schools.

“We incubated 270 companies from all over the world,” Fouad said. “We have invested in some, we failed miserably. But we’re excited about the prospect of investing deeper into gaming and entertainment to follow it.

And led by Saudi Arabia-owned Savvy Gaming Group, investment in games to date has surpassed $15 billion. Sevi itself bought ESL for $1.05 billion, Face-It for $450 million, and Scopely for $4.9 billion. Additionally, Saudi public investment has purchased stakes in companies such as Nintendo. Content is leading the way in funding rounds, and mobile games have snatched up 50% of funding deals at MENAP over the past five years.

The Saudis and the UAE are among the countries in the world that see sports as the industry of the future. They have a lot of work to do, but they are expressing a lot of interest at all levels of government and industry. I hope they continue on this path because the games industry needs friends.

They will encourage each other through regional competition. Fouad said Jordan has taken 30% of the deals and the United Arab Emirates has taken 50% of the exits from the MENAP region.

Emirates Palace Mandarin Oriental in Abu Dhabi.

Fouad said more funding is needed to boost the growth of local gaming companies in order to fully finance startups in the region. Among this year’s big events, Fouad was pleased with Epic Games’ recent court victory in its antitrust suit against Google, as he believes this could open up more opportunities for startups as they look to build apps. Can keep more of the revenue coming through this medium. Stored – If the decision is upheld.

Eric Gaudiosi, deputy chief of mission at the U.S. Embassy in Abu Dhabi, said the program “gave me the opportunity to put down my pen, hang up my rotary phone, and look not only to the present but to the future. It’s ironic that I represent an institution that Which is famous for establishing itself in the 19th century.

He further added, “We are faced with the challenge posed by the prospect of broadening and deepening the gaming sector in the UAE. And our gaming sector, known for its innovative approach, technology, its diverse gaming genres, provides a comprehensive blueprint to move forward to seize the real opportunities presented by the virtual universe.

And Susannah Pollack, CEO of Games for Change, said, “Given the passionate and prolific community of gamers in the MENA region, we are really interested in how we can make a difference to the industry by developing local talent, deepening international business relationships and How can we support the development of ? “To promote sustainable and socially responsible business growth.”

back to basics

Games consultant Jason Della Rocca speaks at Games for Change in Abu Dhabi.

I heard about a workshop by Canadian gaming consultant Jason Della Rocca on how to gain traction that will impress venture capitalists and set up a games startup to raise money. He said that you have to connect with the importance and category of your game in the era of gaming trends. You can tout the quality and pedigree of your team, your production progress, social proof of traction, community validation like wish lists, top funnel metrics on acquiring and monetizing users, and financial status.

They raised things like whether you have thousands of people signing up for a wish list for your game. Are you adding new players to your Discord? Are you getting press coverage?

The strongest form of attraction is financial information about revenues, profits, and users. What is your average revenue per user? This type of workshop is valuable for early stage startups in the UAE and the region.

As for sources of funding, Della Rocca includes your own money, “love money” from your friends and family, grants and government programs, crowdfunding, royalty investments, platform deals, project financing, publishers, alpha/early access pre-sales and Pointed towards. Festival and competition awards.

Kickstarter is like getting money to publish your title, he said, and VCs are looking for long-term possibilities like doing games as a service. A lot of these terms were similar to what happened in America long ago, but now a lot of people are investing in sports. And so lessons like Della Rocca’s suggestions will be useful to developers developing into a completely new area for games.

gamesbeat’s cult “Where passion meets business” when covering the sports industry. What does this mean? We want to tell you how the news matters to you – not only as a decision-maker at a game studio, but also as a fan of games. Whether you read our articles, listen to our podcasts, or watch our videos, GamesBeat will help you learn about the industry and enjoy engaging with it. Find our briefing.

Source: venturebeat.com