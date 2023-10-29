Gamers pay tribute to Matthew Perry, Fallout: New Vegas’ Benny

fallout New Vegas obsidian

Actor Matthew Perry died tragically on Saturday at the age of 54. The actor, who is obviously best known for his role as Chandler Bing on Friends, had an extensive career, which also included the gaming field.

Gamers are paying tribute to Perry for his stellar performance as Benny in Obsidian Fallout: New Vegas, one of the most acclaimed characters in one of the series’ most beloved games.

Apparently, what happened is that Perry spoke publicly about his love for the Fallout series. There’s a clip of him on Ellen (at about 8:45) in which he’s talking about how he played Fallout 3 so much that he injured his hand and had to get injections to treat it. He then takes out a signed copy of the game, which, along with the Xbox 360, he donates to raise money for the Humane Society.

This was noticed by the Fallout team, and resulted in Perry getting the role of Benny in the next game, New Vegas, a character present in the famous opener, and of course the rest of the game. Here’s a sample of his voice from that intro to New Vegas:

In 2017, Chris Avellone said that he wished Benny could have been implemented as a potential partner, given how well-liked the character was.

This is actually Perry’s only video game role to date, being limited to TV and several films. Currently, Bethesda’s Fallout series has been relegated to the Fallout 76 update, with Fallout 5 probably closer to a decade away with Bethesda’s current scheduling, unless new owner Microsoft hands it off to a different studio (and they now Also owns Obsidian, of course). I would hope that Bethesda or Obsidian would pay homage to Perry himself, and perhaps going forward, there might be some kind of in-game reference to his iconic performance as Benny.

It’s very sad what happened to Perry after playing so many great roles but having a long and difficult life battling drug addiction. His role as Benny will remain an important part of one of the best series in gaming, and it’s great to know how big of a fan he was, and how he ultimately got the role. If you have New Vegas in your collection, maybe say hello.

