GameFi Token Shines With Sharp Recovery

The GameFi token continues to rise, with many of the leading projects in the space recording double-digit gains for several weeks in a row.

Data from CoinGecko shows that half of the ten largest GameFi projects increased by more than 10% last week, including Immutable (IMX) by 35%, Illuvium (ILV) by 27% and The Sandbox (SAND) by 35%. There was an increase of 12%. Last seven days.

ILV and IMX have also increased by more than 100% over the past four weeks, while Sandbox has increased by 52%. The Axie Infinity token also had impressive gains, with AXS up 43% and SLP up 70% since mid-October.

Archived data shows that the GameFi sector’s market cap has increased by 23% to $11.5B since October 30.

GameFi tokens were among the digital assets most affected by the recent bearish market, with four of the five largest Web3 gaming projects still at more than a 95% discount compared to their all-time high despite their recent momentum. Doing business.

Web3 gaming is back

On November 13, Game7, a group of Web3 gaming developers and researchers, published a report finding that GameFi projects represented a large share of Web3 fundraising this year, taking in $1.5B during the first half of 2023. Game7 examined 1,900 blockchain games, 1,000 funding rounds, and 170 blockchain ecosystems.

The report notes the sector’s increasing migration towards Ethereum scaling solutions, with Polygon, Immutable and Arbitrum enjoying an influx of new titles. However, 75% of newly released titles launch on Layer 1.

“The Polygon ecosystem hosts the majority of Web3 games today, followed by BNB and the Ethereum mainnet,” Game7 said. “Immutable has emerged as the most popular L2 gaming ecosystem, followed by Arbitrum.”

Despite the growing number of Web3 gaming titles, the report states that only 5% of projects are hosted entirely on-chain. Instead, 85% of games support on-chain assets like NFTs and fungible tokens.

Most blockchain games are free-to-play with 69% of the market share, while 26% are token-gated – meaning users must hold a specific NFT to play the game.

defi alphaLooking for premium content alpha? Become a premium member of The Defiant and join our DeFi Alpha community.

DeFi Daily | working days

DeFi Alpha Letter | weekly

Defiant Podcast Transcript | weekly

inbox dump Saturday

Weekly Recap | sunday

Get started for free

Despite the sector’s recent transformation, Game7 found that AA or AAA-rated Web3 games are still very few, with 94% of Web3 games consisting of “indie-level and midsize projects”.

Source: thedefiant.io