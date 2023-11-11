[Nov. 11, 2023: Staff Writer, The Brighter Side of News]

Sasha Roth, the first patient in the trial, unexpectedly learned in 2019 that she had rectal cancer. (Credit: Shuran Huang)

In a clinical trial involving 14 participants, immunotherapy effectively eliminated rectal cancer on its own. This pioneering study is the first to investigate the potential of immunotherapy to tackle non-metastatic rectal cancer in patients with a particular genetic mutation in the tumor.

Conducted by New York’s Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center (MSK), the trial reported complete remissions in all participants. After immunotherapy, the cancer completely disappeared and remained absent in all patients, some of whom have remained cancer-free for up to two years.

The trial is important because it paves the way for using immunotherapy as a first-line treatment for some types of rectal cancer, potentially freeing patients from the debilitating side effects of standard treatments of radiation, surgery or chemotherapy. Saves. The findings were published in The New England Journal of Medicine.

Patients in the trial had tumors with a specific genetic makeup known as mismatch repair-deficient (MMRD) or microsatellite instability (MSI). MMRD causes tumors to develop defects in their ability to repair certain types of mutations. When those mutations accumulate in tumors, they stimulate the immune system, which attacks the mutation-bearing cancer cells.

The clinical trials included patients aged 18 to 65 years. All patients received treatment with a checkpoint inhibitor, a type of immunotherapy that blocks the PD-1 protein on T-cells, allowing the immune system to attack the cancer. None of the patients received any other standard treatment for rectal cancer, such as radiation or surgery.

The results were significant, with all 14 patients in the trial achieving complete remission. “It’s incredibly rewarding to receive these tears of joy and happy emails from patients included in this study who finish treatment and feel, ‘Oh my God, I I can keep my whole body normal.” “Functions I feared I might lose to radiation or surgery.”

Co-investigator, MSK medical oncologist Luis Diaz, Jr., explained that the research was driven by two key ideas. The first was to accurately identify which patients would benefit most from receiving immunotherapy immediately rather than second-line or third-line therapy.

Imtiaz Hussain takes a selfie with his MSK medical oncologist, Andrea Sersek. He says that when he was told that the immunotherapy was successful, the first thing I did was call my mother. We both cried.” (Credit: Imtiaz Hussain)

Diaz’s previous research had already shown that checkpoint inhibitors could help people with MMRD colorectal tumors that have spread. The second idea was to avoid the toxicities associated with rectal cancer treatment, such as life-altering bowel and bladder dysfunction, incontinence, infertility, sexual dysfunction and more.

According to Dr. Sersek, standard treatment of rectal cancer with surgery, radiation and chemotherapy can be particularly difficult for patients because of the location of the tumor. Clinical trials aimed to avoid these toxicities, and Dr. Sersek proposed using immunotherapy as a first-line treatment to shrink tumors, allowing more successful surgery. “I think this is a huge step forward for patients,” Dr. Diaz said.

Rectal cancer is one of the most common cancers in the United States, with an estimated 45,000 Americans diagnosed each year. The current standard of care is surgery, radiation, and chemotherapy. However, these treatments can cause significant side effects and may be ineffective in some patients.

The findings of this clinical trial represent a significant breakthrough in the treatment of rectal cancer and pave the way for future research on the use of immunotherapy as a first-line treatment.

Clinical trials are ongoing, and MSK is currently recruiting new patients to join the study with the aim of expanding its knowledge about the potential of immunotherapy as a first-line treatment for rectal cancer.

Four people were successfully treated for rectal cancer in a clinical trial at Memorial Sloan Kettering. (Left to right) Sasha Roth, Dr. Luis Diaz, Imtiaz Hussain, Dr. Andrea Sersek, Avery Holmes and Nisha Varughese. (Credit: Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center)

The trial has already generated significant interest in the medical community, with experts calling it an unprecedented development in the fight against cancer.

Dr. Scott Kopetz, a gastrointestinal medical oncologist at the University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center, said the results of the MSK clinical trial were “exciting and game-changing.”

“This is a potentially transformative approach to rectal cancer that may provide patients with better outcomes and avoid the side effects of traditional treatments,” said Dr. Kopetz.

Dr. Kopetz said the MSK study was the first to demonstrate that immunotherapy alone could eliminate rectal cancer in patients with MMRD tumors. He said the findings could also have implications for the treatment of other types of cancer.

“This study shows that immunotherapy can be used in the earlier stages of treatment, and can have a significant impact on the disease,” Dr. Kopetz said. “It also highlights the importance of identifying specific genetic mutations in patients, which can help guide treatment decisions and improve outcomes.”

Dr. Sersek and Dr. Diaz said they are encouraged by the early results of the clinical trial, but they cautioned that more research is needed to confirm the effectiveness of immunotherapy as a first-line treatment for rectal cancer. Is.

They said they are continuing to monitor patients in the study to make sure the cancer does not return, and to assess the long-term effects of the treatment.

“We are still in the early stages of this research, and we need to be cautious in drawing conclusions,” Dr. Sersek said. “But we hope this approach may provide a new treatment option for rectal cancer patients.”

For patients like Sasha Roth, the results of the MSK clinical trials have been life-changing. Sasha said she was thrilled to be part of the study and have access to cutting-edge treatments.

“I am extremely grateful to the doctors and researchers at MSK who have worked tirelessly to develop new treatments and improve outcomes for cancer patients,” said Sasha. “This clinical trial has given me hope and a new lease of life.”

Sasha said she is now cancer free and is looking forward to returning to her normal routine, including her job as a freelance writer.

“I’m so happy to be healthy again and able to focus on the things that matter most to me,” Sasha said. “I’m excited to see what the future holds and continue to live life to the fullest.”

The MSK clinical trial is one of several ongoing studies exploring the potential of immunotherapy as a cancer treatment. As researchers make progress in this field, there is growing optimism that this approach could revolutionize cancer treatment and provide hope to millions of patients around the world.

Note: The above content is provided by The Brighter Side of News.

Source: www.thebrighterside.news