Gambian entrepreneur to open fire safety and security company

Bassey-Manneh Kunda, speaking to The Point in an exclusive interview, said: “The objective of the Fire Safety and Security Company is to reduce the risk of fire and limit its impact on people and property. As a specialized fire protection officer who underwent rigorous training in France, I want to apply that knowledge to the country,” he said.

Zabie, who was the first chairman of Operation No-Back-Way in Europe before his visit to France, said the move was also a step towards participating in the country’s national development. “As a Gambian, the development of this great country has always been and will remain my top priority.”

He said that the importance of setting up such a company in the country cannot be overemphasized. “The time has come for us to have a reliable and experienced company to protect our commercial properties in The Gambia from fire and security threats. We have seen companies in the country that have been affected as a result of fire incidents. Therefore, to avoid the replication of such a disaster, I would like to open this company to provide safety to your employees and customers. We all know that fire incidents can cause significant damage to property, resulting in loss of critical data and equipment and even loss of lives.”

“Don’t let your dreams and achievements go up in smoke. Therefore, the best way to avoid this is to contact Fire Safety and Security Limited Company. If all goes according to plan, the company will open in January 2024.

When asked what services the company will provide, Zaibi said: “The company will also sell fire safety and security equipment as well as electronic items, installation of fire safety and security equipment, appraisal and survey of structures, properties, offices. Buildings for fire prevention,” he said.

Consulting on fire safety and safety equipment will also be part of the things they will do, he said. “I can assure you that the safety of our customers will remain the top priority.”

CEO Zabie also urged business owners to ensure that their premises and business are protected from fire and other security threats.

