Galway University unveils President's Award for Innovation and Entrepreneurship – Galway Daily

President of the University of Galway, Professor Ciarán Ó Hogartaigh has launched the newly introduced President’s Award for Innovation and Entrepreneurship which recognizes and celebrates the achievements of its students.

It was officially launched as they formally opened the IdeaLab space on campus, signifying the institution’s commitment to fostering innovation and entrepreneurship among its student body.

IdeaLab is the student innovation center of the University of Galway. It is an open collaborative space designed to enable students to explore ideas and personalize their entrepreneurial and innovative skills to succeed in the complex world beyond university.

This award consists of three levels of achievement, namely Bronze, Silver and Gold. Students who complete one IdeaLab program during their degree are eligible for the Bronze level, while students who successfully complete two programs earn the Silver level.

The highest honor, the Gold tier, is reserved for students who undertake more than two programs or complete IdeaLab’s summer incubator program ‘Start100’.

The President’s Award for Innovation and Entrepreneurship is designed to acknowledge the important role of student-driven innovation and entrepreneurship in shaping the future of Ireland.

By providing a structured framework to develop these skills, the University aims to enhance the overall student experience and prepare its graduates for the industry.

“We believe that students who develop innovative thinking and entrepreneurial skills play a vital role in enriching their communities, advancing knowledge and building a good society,” said Professor Ciarán O’Hogartaigh.

“The President’s Award for Innovation and Entrepreneurship reflects our commitment to developing the capabilities of our students to become agents and architects of positive change.”

He said that this award is in line with the values ​​and commitment of the University to bring positive change in the society both domestically and internationally.

The formal opening of the IdeaLab space symbolizes the University’s dedication to creating an environment that nurtures creativity, collaboration and transformative ideas.

This space is a vibrant hub where students can bring their innovative concepts to life, collaborate with like-minded peers and receive guidance from industry experts.

“Today is a milestone moment for innovation at our university as we formally launch our student innovation space IdeaLab and our new President’s Award for Innovation and Entrepreneurship,” said Natalie Walsh, Director of Entrepreneurial Development.

“The space and new awards program demonstrate our commitment to empowering students as catalysts of positive change and equipping them with the skills and competencies to succeed in their future”.

Source: www.galwaydaily.com