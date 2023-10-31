Gallaudet has a history of technological innovation with wide applications. The latest is a helmet

WASHINGTON — Shelby Bean couldn’t help but feel a little jealous.

As a deaf player for four years at Gallaudet, he played defensive plays with American Sign Language and dealt with other obstacles that opponents never had to worry about. Now an assistant coach, he was on the sidelines earlier this season for a milestone at his accustomed school: the debut of new technology that allows plays to be visually displayed inside quarterback Brandon Washington’s helmet — a A welcome move that coincides with the team’s first win of the season.

“We go through a lot of challenges,” Bean said. “And we do our best to level the playing field in any way we can.”

Gallaudet has been striving to provide equal opportunities for the deaf and hard of hearing community for over a century. The helmet, developed with AT&T 129 years after quarterback Paul Hubbard invented the Hudl, is the latest example of how the private school has been an incubator for deaf technology in use around the world.

Innovations outside of sports date back to at least 1965, when Gallaudet was responsible for the first dictionary of American Sign Language. The school has since pioneered the use of video phones on campus and the development of translation and ASL recognition applications. Current work involves methods to improve the accuracy of closed captioning.

Technology incorporated into helmets can help firefighters, construction workers and first responders in noisy situations, while giving the deaf and hard of hearing better access to jobs and everyday activities.

“Gallaudet University is really the center of the deaf community,” junior offensive lineman John Scarborough said in ASL through an interpreter. “We’re basically making history. Usually that first step takes you to a major milestone on the road. I’m sure my colleagues are proud of the history that we were able to make and the potential impact that we’re going to have on millions of deaf people, deaf children around the world.

The helmet technology works by pressing a button on a tablet on the sideline. The play is broadcast over 5G to a small, nearly transparent screen in the quarterback’s helmet. Since his first win in early October, Gallaudet’s Chuck Goldstein has received dozens of messages and calls from youth coaches and parents asking where they can get one.

The school’s head coach since 2010, he cautioned that it is just a prototype, used by the NCAA under a one-game exemption. His hope is that it will be approved for full-time use in the future.

“This is just the beginning,” Goldstein said. “It was an experiment – ​​and to see what it could do and what it could do not only for us but for deaf and hard-of-hearing athletes.”

Experts, advocates, and the people who worked to create the helmet dreamed of the day the technology would become widespread and mainstream, unlike more elaborate visual headsets like Google Glass and Microsoft HoloLens.

Spencer Monton, associate director of the Access Technology Center of the National Institute for the Deaf at the Rochester Institute of Technology, wondered whether a fire unit captain could communicate with someone on the fourth floor with technology. His boss, Gary Behm, considers it a possible visual replacement for the walkie-talkie in a variety of situations.

“We’re mostly thinking about employment opportunities,” Behm said in ASL through an interpreter. They are deaf, hearing people will be on the first floor trying to get their attention on how they can communicate with them.

Closed captioning is perhaps the most famous example of Deaf-led innovation that has found its way into everyday life. Videophones – such as those that debuted on Gallaudet’s campus in 2004 – gave way to FaceTime and similar apps. Hopefully helmet technology will be the next big breakthrough.

“Sports have a deep impact in society,” said ASL interpreter Bryce Christianson, who was born to deaf parents and became CEO of PXP, a company that works to make sports more inclusive through interpreting. Is. “I hope this is a springboard to let’s normalize it, let’s normalize it – (that) this just scratches the surface.”

Jason Altman, chief operating officer of PXP, has observed that a lot of innovations went nowhere because members of the deaf and hard of hearing community were not included in the process.

They were definitely part of developing the helmet. In addition to conversations with Gallaudet players and coaches since the idea came up in January 2021, Cory Anthony, AT&T’s senior vice president of networking engineering and operations, said the company’s deaf and hard-of-hearing employees were consulted.

Anthony said team members “from day one, embraced (the school’s) history of innovation.”

Athletic director Warren Keller said, like in 1894, when hooligans were used to prevent opponents from seeing plays being signed, this was a chance for Gallaudet to bridge a gap and solve another communication problem.

“It’s extremely inspiring,” Keller said in ASL through an interpreter. “We care about our place in terms of responsibility for our student-athletes and what we provide to the world.”

Bean finds it fitting that he and the team can follow in the footsteps of 19th century innovators.

“It can have a lot of benefits outside of the deaf and hard of hearing community that really make everyone’s lives better,” he said. He said, “It has no limits. There is no ceiling. It can go anywhere and everywhere.”

