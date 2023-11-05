Galilean Suite: Hear the major new classical work dedicated to the moons of Jupiter

Jupiter’s Galilean moons – Io, Callisto, Ganymede and Europa – have a new orchestral suite dedicated to , [+] Them. getty

Go outside after dark this weekend, and you’ll see a bright “star” shining in the eastern sky. This is Jupiter, which has reached its brightest this week Oppose, With Earth between the Sun and the giant planet, it is at its largest, brightest and best. However, look closely using any binoculars or a zoomed-in phone camera and you will see four points of light in a row next to it. These so-called Galilean moons—Io, Callisto, Ganymede, and Europa—are the largest of Jupiter.

Now, each of them has been given a soundtrack that recognizes their enigmatic character.

Galilean Suite

While observing the night sky, many stargazers listen to The Planets, the iconic seven-movement orchestral suite written by the English composer Gustav Holst during World War I. Just over a century later, there’s a follow-up version in The Galilean Suite, a major classical piece by composer Dave Dexter that you can listen to here. It consists of four movements, each dedicated to Jupiter’s largest moons and clocking in at approximately an hour.

cosmic tone poems

Dexter said in an interview, “It’s an inevitable comparison – and I’m inspired and influenced by Holst’s music – but not specifically The Planets.” “But I’m inspired by many composers – including the living John Williams and Grant Kirkhope and the dead Richard Strauss and Thomas Tallis.”

Dexter defines The Galilean Suite as tone poems, but while Holst’s inspiration for The Planets was astrological, the work is influenced by what we know about the geology of the Moon.

“Their discovery is attributed to Galileo, but they were probably discovered at the same time by Simon Marius – and it is their names that have stuck for the moons,” Dexter said. Since their discovery in 1610, the four Galilean moons have emerged as distinctly different worlds. Dexter said, “It’s almost like the music was intentionally made to be written about them because they’re so different.”

Dave Dexter, composer of The Galilean Suite, has written four-tone poems about one of Jupiter’s largest moons—Io. , [+] Ganymede, Callisto and Europa. dave dexter

explosive rock music

It’s fair to say that of all the moons, it was Io – the most volcanic world in the Solar System – that proved to be the inspiration for Dexter. “It’s constantly being pressed, creating immense pressure and energy; it’s erupting all the time, and it’s covered in lava flows and craters,” he said. Cue an ominous sound with very little brass in the orchestra sections. “It has 400 volcanoes, and it’s very regressive, so I wrote music that fits that – in a cliché way, but I think it’s effective because there’s nothing subtle about the moon.” At 23 minutes, it is the most extended piece.

For Europa, an icy moon with an underground ocean that may harbor life, Dexter goes with a more mysterious sound. “I use high woodwinds and high-tuned metal percussion like the glockenspiel because it evokes that mysterious character,” he said. However, Dexter did not try to turn the potential of marine life into music. “I was thinking solely about its physical characteristics,” he said. “It’s tempting to say that the glockenspiel on bar 46 represents bacterial evolution, but that would be a lie!”

More from ForbesNASA says organic material found on Jupiter’s giant ocean moon Ganymede

Aurora on Ganymede

As for Ganymede, Dexter was enthralled by the idea that you could stand on the moon at night – the most habitable of the four – and see Jupiter and its auroras across its sky. Dexter said, “I went for a more modern, quirky feel with a conquering theme that hints at colonization thousands of years in the future.”

Writing about Callisto seems to be the most challenging. It is usually thought of as a barren land too far from Jupiter to have liquid water or exciting geology. “It’s a big dead ice rock with the oldest surface in our solar system, but it’s fascinating to me because the only thing that changes it is other things that collide with it,” Dexter said. Ancient, unchanged Moon takes on a more archaic sound that recalls an older world.

“I’m not a subtle musician,” Dexter said. “I like motifs, and I went to very large sizes – not completely – but the central themes are very complete and very spontaneous.”

More from ForbesWhy is a new spacecraft now on its way to photograph Jupiter’s ‘dead’ moon 21 times?

orchestral maneuvers

Although you can see the Ganymede tone poem performed by the Cape Town Philharmonic Orchestra, the Galilean Suite exists primarily as MIDI mock-ups painstakingly created using computers. “The purpose of it is to make people believe that it will sound great with an orchestra,” Dexter said.

It certainly will – and the performance of The Galilean Suite is the perfect musical counterpoint to both NASA’s $4.25 billion Europa Clipper mission launching next year and ESA’s $1.7 billion JUICE mission to orbit Jupiter’s moons. will provide. A unique musical work inspired by those same moons that we are about to learn more about, The Galilean Suite can be heard throughout the solar system.

Wishing you clear skies and wide eyes.