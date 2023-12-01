Galaxy's Novogratz predicts BTC price to reach above $70K if Bitcoin ETF gets SEC approval

Michael Novogratz, founder and CEO of Galaxy Digital Holdings Ltd., estimates that Bitcoin will recapture its previous peak within a year, driven by growing expectations that the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) will be the first to ban US exchange-traded funds. Will give green signal. (ETF) hold Bitcoin directly.

Meanwhile, interest in Bitcoin ETFs has increased, indicating resurgent institutional interest in BTC among regulated and accredited investors due to a flurry of applications for spot Bitcoin ETFs filed in the United States.

Novogratz predicts billions of dollars will flow into Bitcoin ETFs

Bitcoin rose to nearly $69,000 in November 2021, but experienced a 64% decline last year amid various crypto industry challenges and bankruptcies. However, it has seen a rise of more than double this year, with the current trading price at around $38,000.

As Bloomberg Intelligence analysts have suggested, there are growing expectations of a spot Bitcoin ETF getting possible SEC approval by January 10.

Novogratz believes that billions of dollars could flow into the ETF space within the first year or so of ETF launch. He highlighted that the uncertainty of the upcoming election year could further increase interest in digital assets.

Novogratz emphasized the impact of government approval on market psychology, saying that prices are set on margin, so it’s all new money. He said that when the government says that you can buy Bitcoin, there will be a successful psychological change.

Having long advocated institutional adoption of the cryptocurrency through SEC approval of a Bitcoin ETF, Novogratz had previously stated his expectation of SEC approval by the end of 2023.

Bitcoin ETF interest growth

The surge in Bitcoin prices in recent months has coincided with increased interest from major investment firms like BlackRock and Fidelity. These institutions are awaiting regulatory approval to offer spot Bitcoin ETFs to their clients, which is expected to increase buying pressure for the cryptocurrency.

Meanwhile, ProShares’ Bitcoin Strategy ETF (BITO), a US-based Bitcoin futures fund listed on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange (CME), has hit a record high of $1.47 billion in assets under management (AUM) this week. This surpassed its previous record set in December 2021.

Simeon Hyman, global investment strategist at ProShares, highlighted the continued investor demand for BITO, and attributed its success to it being a familiar, accessible and regulated medium to target Bitcoin returns. BITO’s average daily trading volume of $160 million since its inception puts it in the top 5% of all US ETFs, he said.

source: cryptopotato.com