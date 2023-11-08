Galaxy S24 Ultra appears on Geekbench for performance testing

The Galaxy S23 Ultra is shaped like the number 4 with its camera lens.

The Galaxy S24 Ultra has appeared on Geekbench, achieving single and multi-core scores of 2,214 and 6,744 respectively with 12GB of RAM.

The base S24 model with 8GB of RAM and Exynos 2400 SoC achieved scores of 2,051 and 6,204.

The Ultra variant should come with a Samsung-exclusive variant of the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 for the Galaxy, furthering its “AI phone” ambitions.

Two upcoming flagship devices from Samsung have appeared on Geekbench and are giving us a sneak peek of what’s to come in terms of performance. The discovery was made by SamMobile, with only the base Galaxy S24 and Galaxy S24 Ultra models revealed so far. The model number is marked on the back page SM-S928NThe S24 Ultra achieved a single-core score of 2,214 and a multi-core score of 6,744.

From the listing, it looks like this device, in particular, was also loaded with 12GB of RAM.

Vanilla Galaxy S24, labeled with model number SM-S921N, received scores of 2,051 and 6,204 for its single-core and multi-core areas, respectively. The test saw the phone pack around 8GB of RAM, which appears to be Samsung’s latest Exynos 2400 SoC.

Along with the base Galaxy S24, the Galaxy S24 Plus is also expected to have the Exynos 2400 chip, at least in most regions. However, this is a fact that doesn’t really warrant sourness as Samsung has brought some meaningful improvements to its in-house chips, boosting its CPU and GPU performance to try and compete with Qualcomm.

Additionally, Korean OEMs put more power into the chip to advance AI technology for their devices, such as text-to-image AI generation.



Meanwhile, the Galaxy S24 Ultra is expected to notably sport a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC, which will propel it through its Geekbench appearance. More specifically, it should be a chip designed specifically for the Galaxy. From recent leaks it looks like the exclusive SoC may bring a slightly faster prime core clocked at 3.4 GHz compared to 3.3 GHz found in the standard variant.

Additionally, it appears that the other cores within the hardware are underclocked, which is an odd choice at the end of the day if true. But it’s rumored to have a faster GPU, potentially making the Galaxy S24 Ultra even more suitable for gaming.

The existence of Qualcomm’s latest SD8 Gen 3 will help further Samsung’s ambitions of turning its Galaxy devices into “AI phones” loaded with more software to help it compete with its rivals. The chip maker said the 8th Gen 3 should get a “majority share” in the Galaxy S24 series, so we’ll have to wait and see how the Snapdragon compares to the Exynos.

Keep in mind that we won’t have to wait that long for any revelations. Speculation suggests Samsung may hold Unpacked even earlier next year, with the Galaxy S24 series being unveiled in San Francisco, California in January.

