December 20, 2023
Galaxy Digital CEO Mike Novogratz urges removal of Senator Warren


Galaxy Digital founder Michael Novogratz expressed his opinion on Senator Elizabeth Warren’s stance against the cryptocurrency space on X.

The post comes in response to Warren’s announcement of additional support from her colleagues for the Digital Asset Anti-Money Laundering Act, a bipartisan bill aimed at addressing concerns about the use of cryptocurrencies in illicit activities including money laundering and drug trafficking. Is.

Novogratz calls Warren a ‘hypocritical know-it-all’

Novogratz expressed his view that Senator Warren had shifted from a person with positive intentions to a “fraudulent savant” primarily seeking attention.

He stressed the need to replace populist personalities with leaders who are committed to achieving concrete results, pointing out that the senators concerned have not passed any bill.

Although Novogratz’s tweet was not explicitly directed at Warren, it was inspired by her recent letter to Blockchain Association CEO Kristin Smith. In it, sent on Tuesday, Senator Warren raised issues with the association’s past, which has raised questions about its involvement in some cases involving former national security officials.

Senator Warren expressed her concern, citing a troubling new report that the association and other crypto interests are using former defense, national security and law enforcement officials to influence bipartisan efforts in Congress and the Biden administration regarding the role of cryptocurrencies. Using a small army of. Funding terrorist organizations like Hamas.

In response, Senator Warren requested details on the identity and compensation of former government officials who collaborated with the Blockchain Association. Kristin Smith publicly supported this inquiry, reaffirming the association’s commitment to reforming the legacy systems criticized.

Five new senators have thrown their support behind the legislation, including three members of the Senate Banking, Housing and Urban Affairs Committee – Senators Raphael Warnock of Georgia, LaFonza Butler of California and Chris Van Hollen of Maryland.

If the proposed bill is approved, it aims to address the risks associated with cryptocurrencies by integrating digital assets into established anti-money laundering and counter-terrorism financing frameworks. This legislative move is seen as a step towards enhancing the regulatory landscape for cryptocurrencies.

Novogratz’s Opinion on Bitcoin ETF

As the focus turns to Bitcoin ETFs, influential figures in the industry are offering their perspectives. In an interview with CNBC, Novogratz shared his perspective on the possibility of approval from the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

According to him, he expects the SEC to approve the ETF before the January 10, 2024 deadline. He described this potential approval as “fuel to the fire,” pointing to the bullish market momentum expected following ETF approval.

