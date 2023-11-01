Galaxy Digital and Invesco Join BlackRock on Bitcoin Spot ETF DTCC

In a recent development, another proposed spot Bitcoin ETF has been listed on the website of the Depository Trust and Clearing Corporation (DTCC), becoming the second proposed spot Bitcoin ETF to appear on the corporation’s website.

BTCO joins IBTC on DTCC website

The Invesco Galaxy Bitcoin ETF under the ticker ‘BTCO’ recently appeared on the DTCC website, joining BlackRock’s Spot Bitcoin ETF, which comes under the ticker ‘IBTC’ as uncertainty grows about the potential approval of these funds. Is going.

When BlackRock’s IBTC was first listed many speculated that approval was imminent. However, the optimism has cooled somewhat after recent revelations from a spokesperson of the financial services company. The representative clarified that the listing of these ETFs was merely “standard practice” and does not indicate any potential approval by the SEC.

An ETF expert had also said that the listing of DTCC does not make sense in the grand scheme of things regarding the possible approval of a Bitcoin ETF by the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). That said, the DTCC listing only shows that these asset managers are preparing in case they get approved by the SEC.

Such preparations also include asset managers BlackRock and VanEck, which recently revealed their plans to launch seedings for their respective funds. While such a move does not guarantee that the SEC may approve these funds anytime soon, it does, however, reflect the optimism of these companies that their spot Bitcoin ETF will launch sooner rather than later.

Valkyrie Joins the Spot Bitcoin ETF Revision Train

Asset management firm Valkyrie has joined the “prospectus revision train” with the latest filing of its revised spot Bitcoin ETF prospectus, Bloomberg analyst James Seifert said in a post shared on his X (formerly Twitter) platform. Valkyrie joins ARK Invest, BlackRock, Fidelity and Bitwise, which have also filed amendments to their prospectuses.

Seifert is one of those who believes these amendments could mean something. ARK Invest was the first asset manager to amend its prospectus, leading Seifert and fellow Bloomberg analyst Eric Balchunas to predict that the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) could approve a fund as early as next year.

Meanwhile, it is noteworthy that the SEC has not said anything so far regarding Grayscale’s application despite the Commission choosing not to file an appeal. But that could soon change as ETF enthusiast and prominent financial lawyer Scott Johnson said the Commission is scheduled to hold a closed meeting on November 2; This is the first meeting after Grayscale’s deadline expired and the agenda of the meeting includes resolution of the litigation claims.

