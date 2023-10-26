Galax has launched a strategic alliance with Lightscale’s innovative Ethereum Layer 2 solution Chroma, which is backed by gaming publisher WayMade.

San Mateo, CA, October 26, 2023, Chainwire

Galax and Chroma, the leading Web3 community platform, Lightscale’s Ethereum Layer 2 solution leveraging ZK proof technology today announced their platform integration and strategic partnership.

Lightscale, a subsidiary of renowned game developer WayMade, which is responsible for iconic game series like ‘Legend of Mir’, has been at the forefront of addressing Ethereum’s scalability issues. Their recent successful rollout, Chroma Mainnet, demonstrates their innovative approach. Notably, the Croma ecosystem hosts leading apps like iZUMI Finance, Ovalto Finance, SuperBridge, and Tally. With the integration of Galax, it has a clear vision to not only fuel growth across major social media platforms, but also expand protocol-level engagement and strengthen its NFT ecosystem.

Galax, with over 13 million unique users, has significantly influenced the growth of Optimism, Polygon, Arbitrum and supports over 3,700 partners through its reward-based loyalty programs. The platform currently hosts an average of 600 campaigns from various projects. Data from SimilarWeb indicates that Galxe.com receives over 6.8 million monthly visitors, demonstrating the popularity of the platform and solidifying its reputation as an essential destination for many Web3 enthusiasts.

The collaboration between Galax and Chroma aims to strengthen the Chroma ecosystem. Galax will enhance Chroma’s marketing campaigns, streamline the onboarding process for new Chroma users, and support community development initiatives. Galax is here to solve the problem of bringing native users to Web3 and streamline the Web3 onboarding process for gamers who are open to exploring Web3.

Charles Wayne, co-founder of Galaxe, expressed their excitement for the collaboration, saying, “Galux and Chroma share a mutual vision for the rapid adoption of blockchain technology. As a leading platform in the Web3 ecosystem, Galax is eager to expand its collaboration with Lightscale in marketing, product integration, and innovative NFT launches.

Integration efforts are in full swing, with completion expected by November 2023. As part of the integration, Galax’s website will incorporate features from the Chroma Network, while Chroma will launch a new on-chain dashboard with advanced community membership features.

TK Park, CEO of Lightscale, said, “This collaboration is important as it allows us to introduce Chroma to Galax’s broader user base. Through this co-marketing effort, Chroma hopes to attract a larger influx of users into the Web3 industry. Furthermore, we plan to explore various opportunities for mutual development through continued communication with Galaxe in the future.”

About Galaxy

Galax is the leading platform for building Web3 communities. With over 13 million unique users and integrated into 16 different blockchains, Galax has driven the growth of Optimism, Polygon, Arbitrum, and over 3,700 partners with reward-based loyalty programs. The protocol can leverage Web3 credentials from Galax’s credential data network to drive growth, issue Sol bound tokens, increase community engagement, foster ecosystem growth, and build brand awareness.

about chroma

Created by Lightscale, Chroma is a universal Ethereum Layer 2 platform that uses ZK proof technology. Chroma ZK will start as an optimistic rollup with fault proof and will later evolve into an EVM-equivalent ZK rollup. Quorma strives to create practical, adaptive, and user-friendly L2 solutions for the Ethereum ecosystem. For more information please visit https://kroma.network/

