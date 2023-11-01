Galax AI joins the growing list of crypto startups heading towards Cryptosaurus

To give its loyalty platform an edge, crypto community Galax on Tuesday announced the launch of Galax AI, an interactive assistant to help users navigate the often confusing world of Web 3 projects.

“We provide an infrastructure for brands to easily launch their loyalty programs and their growth campaigns so users can engage with brands,” Galax CEO Charles Wayne told Decrypt. As Wen explained, Galax aims to create an open and collaborative credential data network that is accessible to all blockchain developers.

Generative AI has made it easier than ever to sort through large and complex datasets. These AI assistants range from simple explanations of technical topics like “what is blockchain” to how to create smart contracts.

To launch its new AI initiative, Galax partners with AI developer Alva Integrating OpenAI’s GPT-3.5 Turbo into the Galax platform, allowing users to ask the chatbot questions about the various projects and NFT collections supported by the network. Galax AI is scheduled to launch in December.

“We built a network of on-chain credential data that users would have to check off-chain, and then users would verify themselves,” Wen said. “There are approximately 120,000 credential data sets created on our credential network.”

Launched in 2021, San Francisco-based Galax is a blockchain-based site that provides businesses and users with the tools they need to build online communities through loyalty programs. In January 2022, Galax raised $10 million in funding led by Multicoin Capital and Dragonfly Capital. Galax’s ERC-20 GAL token was launched on Binance Launchpool in April 2022.

As Wayne explained, the Galax Credential Data Network is the underlying infrastructure of the Galax Platform. Projects can create a curated list such as “Top 10 traders on Uniswap,” “Users who have staked at least 1 ETH.” And so on, and verify whether users have credentials in the respective loyalty programs.

Wen said the team turned to AI to provide businesses a more convenient model for crypto investors and professionals to connect and expand their services.

“Hopefully, this feature can replace existing Web3 research products on the market,” Wen said.

Earlier this year, Misten Labs co-founder and CEO Evan Cheng predicted that investor money would shift from blockchain applications to AI due to its widespread use.

“Chatgpt came out, and [developers] “For consumers and developers building products and applications — broad, large-scale use cases are immediately possible,” Cheng said. In crypto, the industry is building products for crypto people.

The shift to AI is a sign that crypto companies have seen the writing on the wall and are changing course to use generic AI.

Other blockchain companies using AI for blockchain analytics include social analytics site LunarCrush, Arkham Intelligence, blockchain security app Cube3, and blockchain software developer Alchemy.

“We have used machine learning and AI from the very beginning,” Joe Vezzani, co-founder and CEO of LunarCrush, previously told Decrypt. “We use things like Google TensorFlow and OpenAI’s ChatGPT and train [the AI] “A variety of social media posts, ranging from bullish to bearish, focused on the financial situation.”

Cube3, CEO Einras Gravrock tells Decrypt, blends AI with cybersecurity and cloud engineering to create supervised and unsupervised machine learning models for Web3.

“We recognize we are only at the beginning of this journey, and we will continue to improve our existing models, as well as introduce new models as the threat evolves,” Greyrock said. “This process allows us to detect exploits on newly deployed contracts or new wallets and stop transactions before the exploit occurs.”

Edited by Ryan Ozawa.

