Gainesville Finance Director Su Wang resigns

The City of Gainesville announced that its Director of Financial Services has submitted his resignation and will leave office on December 1.

Su Wang was appointed comptroller of the general government in June 2022, six months after an audit raised concerns about the city’s financial accountability.

City Manager Cynthia Curry immediately transferred Wang to the position of Finance Director due to staff shortages, where Wang worked for 16 months to resolve the issues raised by the audit – including back reconciliation, government accounting practices and financial management. Included improvements in reporting.

Gainesville Mayor Harvey Ward said in an email to The Alligator that Wang has been great to work with and good for the city.

“I wish him all the best for his future endeavours,” he wrote.

In completing the audits for the city’s fiscal years 2021 and 2022, Wang’s team corrected four of six findings and laid the groundwork to resolve the remaining two, according to a news release announcing Wang’s resignation. .

Curry credits Wang with moving the city’s finances forward even during his short time in office.

“We are in a very different situation now than we were two years ago,” Curry said in a press release. “Director Wang led us through many reforms in the city in a very short period of time. “He leaves us in a good position, the path forward is clear and we have a strong and reliable staff.”

In submitting his resignation, Wang thanked the city for the opportunity to serve as financial director. He has begun preparing his staff for the transition in his absence.

Curry is developing an interim plan in preparation for the hiring of a new finance director.

