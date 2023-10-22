Gaganyaan test: Roller coaster ride and great achievement, say Hyderabad companies – Times of India

Hyderabad: When a temporary glitch aborted the successful test run of India’s ambitious Gaganyaan project on Saturday morning and halted the recovery mission, there was probably no one who experienced the rollercoaster of emotions from intense disappointment to elation. , more than Choudhary VN Sai. Prakash of Hyderabad.

After all, it was Sai Prakash’s Manjira Machine Builders that built the critical crew module to carry astronauts to space, which was launched by ISRO as part of the Test Vehicle Development Flight Mission-1 (TV-D1). Was put to the test. Manjira also machined about 50% of the components used in the crew module, which was tested on Saturday and assembled at its facilities in Patancheru, near Hyderabad.

We machined the top ring, which is the top part of the module, the longrun and sheet metal covering as well as the parachute recovery unit housing. Other components were supplied to us by Vikram Sarabhai Space Centre. We assembled the entire thing in Hyderabad,” said Sai Prakash, MD of Manjira Machine Builders, who went to Shar by car with his family on Friday evening.

“There were some worrying moments when the test was stopped but thankfully they were able to identify the glitch and fix it. It was a moment of pride and satisfaction to see it take off and successfully complete its mission of landing safely in the sea,” said Manjira MD.

While Sai Prakash and his son, Manjira director Adarsh ​​Chalasani, watched the mission with pride from the observation deck overlooking mission control at SHAR, SEC Industries MD D Vidyasagar, who could not attend due to a family emergency, witnessed this achievement. Hospital room in Hyderabad.

“We have produced, tested and validated the five major life support systems that make up the CES and have already supplied the Crew Escape System Interface Adapter Assembly (CSIA) and Crew Escape System Main Adapter Assembly (CMIA) that are delivered today. Tested,” said. Ocean of Knowledge.

CMF protects crew module

SEC Industries is also manufacturing Crew Module Fairing Assembly (CMF), High Energy Thrust Transfer Structure Assembly (HTS) and Test Vehicle Base Shroud Lower Assembly (TVBSL) at its facilities in Balanagar. While the CSIA encapsulates the crew module and attaches it to the launch vehicle with the help of the CMIA, the CMF protects the crew module during atmospheric flight.

Dr Subba Rao Pavuluri, a former ISRO scientist turned entrepreneur with Hyderabad-headquartered Anant Technologies, said, “I skipped breakfast to watch the abortion test. My heart sank when the hold message came, but excitement rose when ISRO Chairman S Somnath announced that they would fix the glitch and complete the mission.

This is the power and positivity of self-reliant India and shows that we have developed our system so well that it can detect even the smallest disturbances,” said Dr Subba Rao, who termed hiccups as a positive sign. see as.

Source: timesofindia.indiatimes.com