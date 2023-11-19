GUANGZHOU, China, Nov. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — The 21st Guangzhou International Automobile Exhibition, also known as Auto Guangzhou 2023, themed ‘New Tech, New Life’, opened in Pazhou on November 17. During the ‘Smart Green Mobility’ press conference held by GAC Group, the Group discussed the next plan for this year and announced that all-solid-state batteries will be installed on vehicles in 2026. Additionally, GAC Group’s smart green flagship hydrogen-electric concept car had its world premiere. ERA promises to create a new experience of smart green mobility. The press conference was attended by teams of GAC Group executives, including Chairman Zeng Qinghong, General Manager Feng Jingya and nearly 400 media representatives from across the country.

2023 is the first year for GAC Group to comprehensively develop the next plan. First of all, the group is accelerating the transformation and upgrading of the entire vehicle field, with the dual driving powers of “EV+XEV”, putting forward AION and GAC motor. Secondly, an integrated vertical new energy industrial chain is being built, including the development of high-performance power batteries and energy storage batteries. Third, in response to the ‘1551’ international strategy for 2030, GAC Group has launched a new international journey. This includes simultaneous development of domestic and international products, prompt establishment of foreign component warehouses and establishment of regional foreign offices, etc.

In the implementation of the Next Plan, GAC Group is also planning a strategic layout in advanced technologies, such as new generation battery cell technology. In particular, solid-state batteries have made a breakthrough. With battery cell energy density reaching 400Wh/Kg, solid-state batteries are expected to ensure safety and reliability in extreme conditions and are expected to be installed in vehicles in 2026.

ERA, GAC Group’s hydrogen-electric concept car, has been developed with a futuristic vision. It boasts of a powerful output of 540 horsepower, extended range of over 800 km and zero emissions. It features a technology-intensive exterior design with a ‘mobile living’ interior concept, constantly exploring human-centered space design.

At this automobile exhibition, GAC Group’s independent brands and joint venture companies have launched a series of new energy vehicles, signaling a collective transformation towards intelligent electrification. In the future, GAC Group will leverage the strengths of the entire organization to accelerate technological innovation and enhance independent brands, firmly moving towards the group’s ‘trillion-yuan’ strategic goal.

