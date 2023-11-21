Gaby Dizon predicts Web3 gaming will shift to free-to-play with AI integration in 2024 – Cryptosaurus

Yield Guild Games co-founder Gabby Dizon has predicted major changes to the Web3 gaming landscape in an unprecedented revelation. According to Dizon, the play-to-earn (P2E) model, as exemplified in games like Axie Infinity Classic, is about to be adopted by a new wave of free-to-play games. This strategic move aims to remove technical and financial barriers to entry, thereby promoting mass adoption of Web3 games. This article sheds light on Dizon’s comments, examining the reasons for the change and its potential impact on the future of blockchain gaming.

1. Development of Web3 Business Model

Games are paving the way for mass adoption

Gaby Dizon emphasizes that the Web3 game business model needs to change in a big way. Players used to have to purchase non-fungible token (NFT) assets ahead of time, but that is now beginning to change. A new trend states that well-performing Web3 games will focus on a free-to-play model, which allows players to participate without immediately owning NFTs.

Gameplay First, Tokenomics Second

Dizon’s work is part of a larger effort by Web3 game developers to put gameplay ahead of tokenomics. The change aims to prevent the in-game economy from being solely focused on making money and address concerns about a speculative gaming bubble. Much of the work that goes into creating games goes into creating experiences that are fun and keep players coming back.

2. Tackling Challenges in the Blockchain Gaming Space

adapt to adverse circumstances

The crypto market has frozen over the past two years, and Axie Infinity has declined in value in 2021. These problems have made it difficult for blockchain games. Many gamers left the field because it had become too expensive, crypto technology was too difficult to understand, and they were no longer enjoying it. On the other hand, Dizon sees these problems as an opportunity for developers to fix them and make things better.

Funding and development prospects

Due to the success of Axie Infinity, developers were able to obtain funding in late 2021, accelerating game development projects. Dizon thinks these well-funded teams will create great games that fix past problems and add new ways to earn tokens and money.

3. The promise of artificial intelligence in gaming

Integrating AI with Blockchain Gaming

According to Gaby Dizon, artificial intelligence (AI) could change blockchain-based games in the future. The ERC-6551 token standard is what developers plan to use to add AI to the gaming ecosystem. With this new method, gamers will be able to perform AI-specific tasks, creating a new gaming experience where players can control how the AI ​​functions in the game world.

Unveiling a new style

Dizon sees the beginning of a new type of game where players interact with AI characters, freeing them from playing forever. By setting parameters for AI-powered actions, gamers will be able to make the gaming experience more fun.

Finally, Gaby Dizon’s comments highlight how Web3 gaming is about to change, showing a move from a pay-to-play model to free-to-play. Developers are ready to face new challenges and create high-quality games that use AI to change the way people play games. Blockchain gaming will enter a new era, featuring increased player engagement and innovative business models, as the sector prepares for these significant changes.

Frequently Asked Questions

Who is Gabby Dizon and what is her role in the Web3 gaming industry?

Gabby Dizon is the co-founder of Yield Guild Games and a pioneer in the web3 gaming space. He plays a key role in shaping the future of blockchain gaming and advocating innovative business models.

What is the significance of the shift from a play-to-earn (P2E) model to free-to-play in Web3 gaming?

The shift from P2E to free-to-play is critical for mass adoption. This removes barriers to entry, making Web3 games more accessible. Gabby Dizon argues that this development prioritizes gameplay over tokenomics, addressing issues of financialization and promoting player engagement.

Which Web3 games exemplify the current P2E model, and how do they differ from the anticipated free-to-play approach?

Games like AXI Infinity Classic currently follow the P2E model, requiring players to own the non-fungible token (NFT) AXI in order to play. The anticipated free-to-play approach aims to remove upfront NFT ownership requirements, allowing players to engage in token-related activities before participating.

What challenges has the blockchain gaming sector faced over the past two years, and how are developers addressing them?

The blockchain gaming space faced challenges such as the freezing crypto market and complex crypto technology issues. Developers, inspired by the success of Axie Infinity, secured funding to address these challenges by creating high-quality games and experimenting with new tokenomics and earning models.

How is artificial intelligence (AI) expected to be integrated into blockchain-based gaming, and what benefits will it bring?

The developers plan to use the ERC-6551 token standard to introduce AI into blockchain-based gaming. This integration allows gamers to delegate tasks to AI, creating a new gaming genre where players interact with AI entities, enhancing the gaming experience by automating certain in-game activities.

What is the expected outcome of the shift to free-to-play and the integration of AI into Web3 gaming?

Anticipated outcomes include increased mass adoption, more player-friendly experiences, and the emergence of higher quality games. This change is also seen as a solution to the speculative Web3 gaming bubble, with developers focusing on creating games that retain players and encourage reinvestment.

