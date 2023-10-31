G7 Leaders Release AI Governance Code on the Same Day USA President Signs AI Executive Order

G7 country flags getty

Yesterday, on October 30, G7 leaders announced that they had reached agreement on international guiding principles on Artificial Intelligence and a voluntary code of conduct for AI developers, the result of the Hiroshima AI Process established at the G7 Summit in May 2023 . Promote guardrails for advanced AI systems globally. The leaders of the G7 economies are made up of: Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, Britain and the United States, as well as the European Union.

The announcement of the G7 AI code was released on the same day that US President Joe Biden issued an executive order on “Safe, Secure, and Trusted Artificial Intelligence.” Certainly some planning went into the process that led to a thunderbolt that AI is moving forward like the Wild West and ultimately we are seeing more guardrails in place.

The G7 code also comes as the EU is finalizing its financially binding EU AI Act and follows the recent creation of a new Artificial Intelligence Advisory Board by the UN Secretary-General. This leadership body, composed of more than three dozen global government, technology and academic leaders, will support the international community’s efforts to regulate AI, and monitor this evolving technology. According to the European Commission statement, both documents will be reviewed and updated as necessary to ensure they remain fit for purpose and responsive to AI.

The G7 “11-Point Code” aims to promote safe, secure and trustworthy AI around the world and is intended to provide voluntary guidance for actions by organizations developing the most advanced AI systems. “including the most advanced foundation models and generic AI systems”, the G7 document said.

The G7 Guiding Governance Principles state:

1. Take appropriate measures to identify, evaluate, and mitigate risks throughout the AI ​​lifecycle during the development of advanced AI systems, before and during their deployment and placement on the market. This involves employing diverse internal and independent external testing measures through a combination of methods such as red-teaming and implementing appropriate mitigations to address identified risks and vulnerabilities. For example, testing and mitigation measures should strive to ensure reliability, safety, and security throughout the entire lifecycle of the system so that they do not pose undue risk. In support of such testing, developers should strive to enable traceability with respect to datasets, processes, and decisions made during system development.

2. Patterns of misuse after deployment including market deployment. Organizations should use AI systems whenever appropriate, commensurate with the level of risk, and should monitor vulnerabilities, incidents, emerging risks and misuse after deployment and take appropriate actions to address these. For example, organizations are encouraged to consider facilitating third-party and user discovery and reporting of issues and vulnerabilities after deployment. Organizations are encouraged to maintain appropriate documentation of reported incidents and mitigate identified risks and vulnerabilities in collaboration with other stakeholders. Mechanisms for reporting vulnerabilities, where appropriate, should be accessible to different stakeholders.

3. Publicly report the capabilities, limitations, and domains of appropriate and inappropriate use of advanced AI systems to help ensure adequate transparency, thereby contributing to increased accountability. This should include publishing transparency reports containing meaningful information for all new significant releases of advanced AI systems. Organizations should make the information in transparency reports sufficiently clear and understandable to enable employers and users to appropriately and relevantly interpret the output of the model/system and to enable users to use it appropriately and transparency reporting should be supported and informed by strong documentation. Processes.

4. Work toward responsible information sharing and reporting of incidents among organizations developing advanced AI systems, including industry, governments, civil society, and academia. This includes sharing information appropriately and responsibly, including assessment reports, information on safety and security risks, dangerous, intended or unintended capabilities, and preventing AI actors attempting to circumvent safeguards throughout the AI ​​lifecycle, but It is not limited to these.

5. Develop, implement, and disclose AI governance and risk management policies based on a risk-based approach, particularly for organizations developing advanced AI systems – including privacy policies and mitigation measures. This includes disclosing appropriate privacy policies, including personal data, user signals and advanced AI system outputs. Organizations are expected to establish and disclose their AI governance policies and organizational mechanisms to implement these policies in accordance with a risk-based approach. This should include accountability and governance processes to evaluate and mitigate risks where possible throughout the AI ​​lifecycle.

6. Invest in and implement robust security controls across the AI ​​lifecycle, including physical security, cybersecurity, and insider threat safeguards. These may include securing model weights and algorithms, servers and datasets, such as through operational security measures for information security and appropriate cyber/physical access controls.

7. Develop and deploy reliable content authentication and provenance mechanisms, where technically feasible, such as watermarking or other technologies that enable users to identify AI-generated content. This includes, where appropriate and technically feasible, provenance mechanisms such as content authentication for content created with an organization’s advanced AI system. Provenance data must include an identifier of the service or model that created the content, but need not include user information. Organizations should also strive to develop tools or APIs to allow users to determine whether particular content was created through their advanced AI systems such as watermarks. Organizations are encouraged to implement other mechanisms such as labeling or disclaimers to enable users, where possible and appropriate, to know when they are interacting with an AI system.

8. Prioritize research and investment in effective mitigation measures to reduce social, safety and security risks. This includes conducting, collaborating, and investing in research that supports the advancement of AI safety, security, and trust, and investing in addressing key risks as well as developing appropriate mitigation tools.

9. Prioritize the development of advanced AI systems to tackle the world’s biggest challenges, especially but not limited to the climate crisis, global health, and education. These efforts are made in support of progress towards the UN Sustainable Development Goals and to encourage AI development for global benefit. Organizations should prioritize responsible management of trustworthy and human-centered AI and also support digital literacy initiatives.

10. Pursue the development and adoption, where appropriate, of international technical standards. This includes contributing to the development and use of international technical standards and best practices, including watermarking where appropriate, and working with standards development organizations (SDOs).

11.Implement appropriate data input measures and protections for personal data and intellectual property. Organizations are encouraged to take appropriate measures to manage data quality, including training data and data collection, to minimize harmful biases. Appropriate transparency of training datasets should also be supported and organizations should comply with applicable legal frameworks.

The Code of Conduct is based on eleven guiding principles and aims to provide detailed and practical guidance for organizations developing AI.