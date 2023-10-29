G7 has called for immediate cancellation of the ban on Japanese food, putting pressure on China.

By Kantaro Komiya

TOKYO (Reuters) – The Group of Seven industrial powers (G7) on Sunday called for the “immediate repeal” of import restrictions on Japanese food products that are in line with China’s sanctions after Japan began releasing waste water from the Fukushima nuclear power plant. Was a reference to.

In a statement after the weekend meeting in Osaka, G7 trade ministers did not mention China, but they also condemned what they consider its growing economic coercion through trade.

“We condemn actions to weaponize economic interdependence and remain committed to building free, fair and mutually beneficial economic and trade relations,” the 10-page statement said.

China completely banned imports of Japanese fish two months ago after Japan began releasing treated radioactive water from the damaged Fukushima plant into the Pacific Ocean. While Japan and the US have called the sanctions unfair, Russia announced similar sanctions earlier this month.

The G7 – the United States, Japan, Germany, Britain, France, Italy and Canada – expressed “concern” over recent control measures on critical minerals exports.

China, the world’s top graphite producer, this month announced export restrictions on some graphite products in another effort to control critical mineral supplies in response to challenges to its global manufacturing dominance.

The ministers reaffirmed their concerns over “a wide and emerging range of non-market policies” including “widespread, opaque and trade-distorting industrial subsidies” and forced technology transfers.

On Russia, G7 officials condemned the destruction of Ukrainian grain export infrastructure in the invasion of the country, and Moscow’s decision to “unilaterally” abandon negotiations on an agreement that would allow grain giant Ukraine to transit through the Black Sea. Permission was given to export wheat and other products.

Unlike the G7 finance ministers’ meeting two weeks earlier, which condemned “terrorist attacks” on Israel by Hamas, the trade ministers did not mention the Middle East crisis, saying only that they were “looking forward to moving humanitarian goods.” Seeks to raise awareness of the challenges facing international borders during natural disasters and other emergencies.

Western countries have generally supported Israel’s right to self-defense, but there has been growing international concern over the death toll from Israeli bombings and growing calls to block aid from reaching Palestinian civilians in Gaza.

(Reporting by Kantaro Komiya; Editing by William Mallard)

