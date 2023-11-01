G10 central banks held rates steady in October, emerging markets remain on the sidelines. WKZO

By Karin Strohecker and Sumanta Sen

LONDON (Reuters) – Central banks in major developed economies did not raise rates in September for the first time since January 2022, while emerging markets remained divided between easing in Latin America and much of Central Europe and tightening in Asia. Extended.

The five central banks overseeing the 10 most traded currencies held rate-setting meetings with policymakers at the Bank of Japan, the European Central Bank, the Reserve Bank of Australia, the Reserve Bank of New Zealand and the Bank of Canada in October. They opted to keep their benchmarks unchanged, Reuters data showed.

Central banks in Sweden, Switzerland, Norway, Great Britain and the United States did not hold any rate-setting meetings.

This compares with September, where the three major developed central banks last raised rates, bringing the total to 1,150 bps for a total of 36 year-on-year increases for G10 central banks in 2023.

Analysts said inflation was still higher than central banks’ targets, a recent sharp increase in global bond defaults largely offset by a rise in yields at the long end of the yield curve in both developed and emerging markets. Has changed till.

“Higher yields could trigger some tightening from the Fed, the Bank of England and the European Central Bank, and a pause from central bankers is increasingly likely to monitor the impact of previous hikes on the economy,” Fabiana Fedeli said. ” , Chief Investment Officer at M&G Investments.

Fedeli said the US Federal Reserve – which will announce its interest rate decision later on Wednesday – was likely closest to the end of its rate hike cycle.

Meanwhile, emerging economies continued to display divergent rate trajectories, where 12 of the 18 central banks in the Reuters sample held meetings in October.

Latin America and Central and Eastern Europe are at the forefront of the easing cycle, with Chile, Hungary and Poland extending their rate cut cycles by a cumulative 150 basis points (bps) to lower benchmarks.

“Cuts are coming back sharply because the hiking cycle was arguably too fast and too furious for some,” said Barnaby Martin, credit strategist at BofA Securities. He said emerging markets last saw a rate cut similar to current rates during the summer of 2020 as policymakers grappled with the fallout from the COVID-19 debacle.

Meanwhile, Asian central banks were still in their tightening cycle and Indonesia and the Philippines both raised rates by 25 bps. And Russia and Turkey – both grappling with pressure on their currencies due to specific stories rather than the global backdrop – lifted the benchmarks by 200 bps and 500 bps respectively.

The central banks of Brazil, Mexico, South Africa, Thailand, Malaysia and the Czech Republic did not meet in October.

The total number of rate hikes during the year stood at 4,225 bps through 34 hikes, while policymakers also cut rates by 570 bps in 11 moves.

(Reporting by Karin Strohecker and Sumanta Sen; Editing by Jonathan Oatis)

Source: wkzo.com