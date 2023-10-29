G-7 countries support stronger supply chains for energy and food despite global tensions

TOKYO (AP) — Trade and economy officials from the Group of Seven wealthy democracies reinforced their pledge on Sunday to work together to ensure smooth supply chains for essential goods like energy and food despite global uncertainties.

The nations pledged to maintain “a free and fair trading system based on the rule of law and enhancing economic resilience and economic security,” the officials said in a joint statement.

Foreign Minister Yoko Kamikawa, who co-hosted the two-day event in the western city of Osaka, cited Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and the Israel-Hamas war as the latest threats to stable energy and food supplies.

Concluding the meeting, he stressed democracy, inclusivity and human rights, saying “we as nations share core values ​​face a situation of responsibility amid growing uncertainties.”

There are growing concerns in developed countries about maintaining stable supplies of computer chips as well as essential minerals like lithium, which are critical these days amid demand for electric vehicles and other green energy.

G-7 includes America, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan and Britain. The European Union, Australia, Chile, India, Indonesia and Kenya were invited to attend the two-day meeting, as well as economic organizations such as the World Trade Organisation.

In their joint statement, the G-7 countries reiterated their criticism of “Russia’s cruel, unprovoked, unjustified and illegal war of aggression against Ukraine.”

Participants discussed how trade policy can contribute to tackling climate change, strengthening food security, promoting digital trade and working towards sustainable development.

Trade is one area where political tensions with China are rising, although China was not mentioned directly in the meetings.

China, while absent from the meetings, emerged as a focal point. China has imposed an export ban on two metals used in computer chips and solar cells – gallium and germanium – in a move aimed at “protecting national security”.

At the G-7 summit in Hiroshima, southwestern Japan, earlier this year, participants referred to “economic pressure” in a veiled reference to China taking advantage of some countries’ dependence on economic goods. That phrase was used again at the Osaka G-7.

As the host nation, Japan focused on how China has banned imports of Japanese seafood following the recent massive release of treated waste water from the Fukushima nuclear plant, which destroyed the reactor in 2011. A recession was experienced.

Yasutoshi Nishimura, the Japanese minister in charge of trade and economy, said G-7 countries have expressed support and understanding for Japan’s situation, including in Fukushima, emphasizing the safety of Japanese food based on scientific evidence. Japan will continue to press for an end to the food embargo, he told reporters.

Nishimura also said guest countries attending the G-7 meeting, including Australia and India, were potentially powerful allies in strengthening supply chains of valuable materials.

Bilateral agreements on the sidelines included Britain and Japan working together on mineral-supply chains, which both sides said was essential to achieving clean energy and effective national defense.

Japan reached an agreement with the EU on digital data exchanges, reaffirming a commitment to work together on standards to facilitate digital-sector trade, including online exchanges.

Kamikawa also met with US Trade Representative Katherine Tai and reaffirmed bilateral relations in support of a “free and fair economic system”, and exchanged notes about the importance of women playing a greater role at the G-7 forum. .

,

Yuri Kageyama

Source: apnews.com