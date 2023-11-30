Billy McFarland, the fraudster convicted of orchestrating the Fyre Festival debacle, has been sued by a former business associate in Brooklyn State Supreme Court, according to court documents filed Wednesday, allowing him to serve time behind bars for wire fraud. Found while spending time.

Jonathan Taylor, 54, is suing McFarland, 31, for breach of contract, claiming he breached the contract after forming PYRT Technologies, a Delaware company whose purpose was to produce podcasts, treasure hunts and other activities. After being defrauded of more than $650,000, according to court papers.

It is also claimed that McFarland hid the money from his probation officer so that the money could not be given to Fyre Fest victims.

At the time of the deal, McFarland reportedly told Taylor, a Brooklyn-based entrepreneur, that he had $6 million in capital reserves as well as a $1 million book advance. According to the complaint, McFarland said he had a $2 million publishing deal for writing about the 2017 Fyre Festival disaster.

Infamous 2017 Fyre Fest founder Billy McFarland was sentenced to six years in prison for wire fraud. AP

Taylor met McFarland in an Elkton, Ohio prison in 2019, while Taylor was serving a sentence for sex trafficking of a minor in Florida in 2015.

According to court documents, the two men accused McFarland’s business associate Michael W. It was decided to form a company with Falb, in which each partner would retain one-third interest. Falb has been named as a co-defendant.

Taylor’s attorney, Jason Russo, told The Post of Taylor and McFarland, “they had a personal relationship while they were prisoners.” “When John came out, he took a liking to Billy and helped him in every way he could.”

Taylor was released from prison in 2020 and began working on projects for PYRT, including a podcast – “Dumpster Fire” – featuring McFarland, who had attended the prison. In October 2020, McFarland was sent to solitary confinement after a trailer for the podcast was released online.

Jonathan Taylor says Billy McFarland defrauded him of more than $700,000 in a lawsuit filed Wednesday. Courtesy of Tom Este Publicity

“Both [McFarland and Falb] “Defendant William Z. McFarland directed Plaintiff to provide the funds in various forms in order to avoid the requirement to report receipt of the funds to his probation officer or to forfeit or forfeit the funds,” the complaint states. ”

In addition to his six-year sentence, McFarland was subject to a federal forfeiture order for $26 million in victim restitution.

In March, 2022, when McFarland was released from prison after serving four years of a six-year sentence, he and Falb allegedly began asking Taylor for cash and using Taylor’s credit card for purchases. But he started charging thousands for what he claimed were business expenses. The complaint says. It also alleges that he instructed Taylor to make various purchases on Amazon.com for McFarland’s benefit.

Attendees of Fyre Festival in the Bahamas. One attendee said he had paid for a two-bedroom villa but was instead given a tent with a wet bed.

The complaint further claims that McFarland and Falk asked Taylor to deliver sums of cash to McFarland’s Brooklyn home, which were “to be used for personal expenses, not business expenses.” Amazon’s purchases and cash reportedly totaled approximately $30,000.

According to the complaint, there were wire transfers totaling $543,172, as well as Venmo transactions, credit card charges and some $15,000 in crypto transfers — some to McFarland and others to third parties. In total, the complaint alleges that approximately $650,000 earmarked for business expenses was used by McFarland for personal expenses.

Taylor told The Post through his attorney that he tried to settle the dispute with McFarland without success.

At the disastrous Fyre Festival in the Bahamas, participants were promised a luxury event but were served cheese sandwiches and given wet tents. AP McFarland at Fyre Festival. ZUMAPRESS.com

Russo said McFarland repeatedly refused to return the funds his client provided as a short-term loan between June and August 2022.

“Basically, it’s a breach of contract,” Russo said. “Billy broke any commitments he made to John very quickly, John asked for his money back and he refused.”

McFarland’s attorney Harlan Protas said in a statement: “This is a completely baseless lawsuit without any merit, containing a long list of lies. The truth is very simple: PYRT did not want to go into business with a convicted child predator and drug addict like Jonathan Taylor. We tried several times to get John to repay his money, but his lawyer remained silent despite our repeated attempts to contact him. “Despite the lawsuit, we are still open to a settlement.”

In an interview with Taylor on Wednesday, he told The Post that he believed McFarland was using the cash he lent her for business expenses. “Now, I feel like a fool,” he said.

While in prison, Billy McFarland wrote a 50-page plan to revive the Fyre Festival. fyrefestival2.com

In 2017, Fyre Festival was promoted as a luxury music festival in the Bahamas, advertised by influencers and models including Kendall Jenner and Emily Ratajkowski.

The disastrous event went viral after participants posted photos of cheese sandwiches in Styrofoam containers and wind-up tents. The disaster led to documentaries on both Hulu and Netflix – “Fire Fraud” and “Fire: The Greatest Party That Never Happened,” respectively.

Earlier this month, McFarland organized Fyre Festival 2 at an airfield in Orange County, NY, which included zero-gravity flights. Performers included Bobby Shmurda, Sleepy Hollow and Cappella Grey. He told The Post that 75 participants attended the event.

