FX Daily: EMFX swims in a sea of ​​green Article

USD: Could NFP join Fed pause narrative?

European investors are facing a sea of ​​green as they survey global equity markets this morning. Global equity benchmarks in Europe, US and Asia have seen good rallies of 1-2%. Undoubtedly the underpinning of that move is the decline in US rates, with investors moving away from the higher-long Fed narrative that dominated September and October. They are now exploring the Fed pause/Fed peak story. For context, the pricing of 1 million OIS USD rates over two years rose from 3% in June to a peak of 4.75% last month and has since fallen to 4.17%.

The change in rates has certainly seen investors reduce some paid USD rates/long dollar positions and some preferred short currency positions in the EM and commodity sectors. That’s why we think the Australian Dollar is performing so well and we continue to see increased value trading relative to long AUD/CNH in the region. We also note with interest the large decline in USD/KRW overnight. The Korean Won generally has a high beta on global equities (but not an attractive yield) and its sharp rally is a good barometer for market mood. With Korean FX reserves declining for the third consecutive month, it appears that Korean FX authorities are providing FX liquidity to the market, as are China and India – possibly with Japan soon to follow as well. We believe the decline in USD/KRW today helps define a broadly risk-on, soft dollar environment.

Whether this environment will continue will be determined by today’s October US jobs data. Despite the ridiculous inverse correlation with ADP (which may point to a +350k NFP number today), the consensus is around +170/180k. Investors will also want to see if last month’s +336k figure is revised lower. Consensus also sees an average earnings figure of 0.3% month-on-month, but this should still decline by 4.0% year-on-year, the lowest since June 2021.

Assuming there are no upside surprises today, we favor handing a little more of our gains back to the dollar, especially against higher yields (e.g., Mexico and Hungary), in a renewed move to the carry trade. Considering the interest. Unless US jobs data is very strong, the DXY could fall to the 105.50/55 area today.

chris turner

EUR: Markets have closed the door on further ECB hikes

Overnight, the European Central Bank’s Isabel Schnabel said the ECB could not close the door to further rate hikes, citing fragile inflation expectations and the risk of more geopolitical supply shocks. However, the market does not expect any further rate hikes and is keeping a firm eye on the 2024 easing cycle. This means that despite recent low US rates, the two-year EUR:USD swap differential has not narrowed meaningfully and perhaps explains why EUR/USD is struggling to take advantage of the soft dollar environment. Used to be. For context, EUR/AUD is down 1% this week and macro traders will be looking for bigger downside here once they become convinced of the US curve rising sharply. However, given global conditions, we would favor EUR/USD for today’s area of ​​1.0675/1.0700 unless there is a surprise US jobs increase.

chris turner

In Sweden, the Riksbank will this morning release FX hedging data for the week of October 16-20. FX sales numbers have been quite volatile and have dropped from around US$1 billion to around US$450 million at last Friday’s report. We expect another increase in FX selling today due to the poor performance of the SK in the week of 16-20 October, which we believe has prompted the Riksbank to increase intervention in the FX market. Higher FX selling is a SEC negative, and could favor a further rise in EUR/SEK: we now see risks limited to 11.85-11.90 in the near term.

francesco pesole

GBP: Forward Guidance Returns. Is the market listening?

The Bank of England (BoE)’s 6-3 vote yesterday to keep rates unchanged was no surprise. One surprise was the resumption of forward guidance – that is, ‘monetary policy is likely to need to be restrictive for an extended period of time’. Clearly, the BOE is trying to prevent a premature easing of financial conditions that would be inconsistent with policy and is still threatening further hikes. Arguably, his intervention here had some impact on the markets where the Sonia December 25 futures contract – which was briefly up 16 ticks that day – expired at just 11 ticks. This is in an environment of soft money market rates globally.

Investors know that forward guidance is used as a tool by central bankers (remember that in 2021 the Fed said rates would stay at zero until 2024?) and it looks like the next nine months will be cat and mouse. As investors push for a rate cut and the BoE fights back. We think the data will likely support investors and see upside risks in our year-end EUR/GBP forecast of 0.8700. GBP/USD should outperform slightly today in a risk-positive environment. Favor a test of 1.2250 above which 1.2335 opens.

chris turner

CHFK: CNB postpones the start of the cut cycle

The Czech National Bank (CNB) yesterday decided to leave interest rates unchanged. At the same time, it presented a new forecast indicating a weak economy, low inflation, a weak koruna and a sharp rate cut next year. With the market anticipating a rate cut, the central bank’s decision led to an upward reevaluation of the short end of the curve, although the belly and end of the curve ended the day lower. The CHF is getting mixed signals, while the 2-year interest rate differential ended the day slightly higher in the CHF’s favor. We are likely to see further pressure for CHF appreciation in the 24.400-24.500 EUR/CZK range today, but we expect pressure for a weaker CHF to return soon as more incoming data confirms the weak economy and CNB rate. Let’s start new bets on the cut.

František Taborski

Source: think.ing.com