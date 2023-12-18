Futures rise due to decline in treasury yields, keep an eye on data

(Reuters) – U.S. stock index futures edged higher on Monday as Treasury yields fell ahead of this week’s economic data that could provide insight into when the Federal Reserve might start cutting interest rates. Is.

The main Wall Street indexes are expected to end 2023 on a high note as there are signs of easing inflation and hopes that the US central bank will soon ease its monetary policy and attract buyers. The blue-chip Dow hit a record high for the third consecutive session on Friday, while the benchmark S&P 500 extended gains for the seventh straight week, its longest winning streak since 2017.

This week’s economic data includes final readings of the personal consumption expenditure index (PCE) – the Fed’s favorite inflation gauge – weekly jobless claims, housing starts and the third quarter GDP report.

PCE data, the final set of inflation figures for this year, on Friday is expected to show a modest decline in prices in November on a year-on-year basis.

US equity markets rose last week after the Fed left interest rates unchanged and officials forecast they could cut them by a collective three-quarters of a percentage point in 2024.

According to CME Group’s FedWatch tool, traders are currently pricing in a 75% chance that the Fed will cut interest rates by at least 25 basis points in March, even as a top Fed policymaker said Emphasis on bullishness on Friday.

At 5:44 a.m. ET, Dow E-minis were up 72 points or 0.19%, S&P 500 E-minis were up 10.25 points or 0.21%, and Nasdaq 100 E-minis were up 21.25 points or 0.13%.

Meanwhile, Goldman Sachs raised its forecast for the S&P 500, which it now sees ending 2024 at 5,100, while a decline in inflation and Fed easing will keep real yields low.

Single shares of Apple slipped 0.7% in premarket trading after Bloomberg News reported Friday that more Chinese agencies and state-backed companies have told their employees not to bring iPhones and other foreign devices to work.

Illumina rose 5.4% after the gene sequencing company said it would sell cancer diagnostic test maker Grail, as the companies battled U.S. and European antitrust enforcers for more than two years and activist investor Carl Icahn’s tough stance. Faced opposition.

Nio’s US-listed shares climbed 10.7% after it said it had signed a deal with CYVN Holdings, an Abu Dhabi-based investment vehicle, to invest $2.2 billion in the Chinese electric vehicle maker.

United States Steel rose 29% after Japan’s Nippon Steel said it would buy the steelmaker in a deal worth $14.9 billion, including debt.

(Reporting by Shruti Shankar in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)

Source: ca.finance.yahoo.com