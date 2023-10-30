Futures higher, HSBC share buyback, relief for Evergrande

© Reuters

U.S. stock futures are higher as investors prepare for a busy week of central bank decisions, economic data and company earnings. Meanwhile, HSBC launched fresh share buybacks despite third-quarter profit falling short of expectations and a Hong Kong court gave embattled developer China Evergrande a last chance to submit a new restructuring plan or face liquidation.

1. Futures rise with Fed’s decision

US stock futures rose on Monday ahead of a stormy week ahead due to the Federal Reserve’s key interest rate decision, key corporate results and key employment data.

At 05:52 ET (09:52 GMT), the contract added 157 points or 0.5%, rose 26 points or 0.6%, and was up 111 points or 0.8%.

The benchmarks, tech-heavy and 30-stocks remain on negative October momentum heading into the final trading days of the month. A sharp rise in US Treasury yields contributed to the selloff, which particularly hit shares of technology companies.

Attention now turns to the Federal Reserve’s latest interest rate announcement on Wednesday, with traders mostly expecting the US central bank to signal that it is done raising borrowing costs this year in the wake of a rise in Treasury yields.

2. Apple set to remain on top in weekly earnings

This week, the market will also keep an eye on the quarterly results of many big American companies, including tech giant Apple (NASDAQ:).

The iPhone maker, which has seen shares fall 15% from 52-week highs, is scheduled to release its fourth-quarter earnings after the bell on Thursday.

Investors fear Apple’s Chinese operations could come under pressure amid growing competition from rival Huawei and a reported crackdown on iPhone use by government officials. However, these issues may be offset by an expected uptick in demand from the company’s popular services businesses.

Consumer spending habits will also be in the spotlight as other companies reporting include burger giant McDonald’s (NYSE:NYSE:) on Monday, construction group Caterpillar (NYSE:NYSE:) and drugmaker Pfizer (NYSE:NYSE) on Tuesday. 🙂 Are included. Snacks company Mondelez (NASDAQ:) on Wednesday, and coffee chain Starbucks (NASDAQ:) and pharmaceutical firm Eli Lilly (NYSE:NYSE:) on Thursday.

3. Oil falls as busy week begins

Oil prices fell on Monday as traders took a cautious approach at the start of a week that included a Fed policy meeting and all-important economic data.

As of 05:52 ET, futures were trading 1.5% lower at $84.28 a barrel, while the contract fell 1.4% to $87.97 a barrel.

Both benchmarks ended Friday up 3% after Israel stepped up its ground assault on Gaza, but contracts still posted heavy losses during the week as there were few signs the conflict could escalate into a wider regional war. Will expand.

Apart from violence in the Middle East, traders are preparing for Friday’s US non-farm payrolls report for October. After a blockbuster 336,000 jobs added in September, economists are expecting a more moderate figure of 182,000, though that would still be consistent with a strong labor market.

4. HSBC announces new share buyback

HSBC has unveiled an extra $3B in share buybacks, taking its total return to shareholders this year to $7B, as the lender said it benefited from higher interest rates.

The move came as the bank reported a pre-tax profit of $7.7B in the third quarter, which fell short of analysts’ estimates of $8.1B, but increased from $4.5B in the same period last year. Revenue also increased 40% to $16.2B.

In a statement, group chief executive Noel Quinn said the London-based group saw “broad-based growth across all businesses and geographies, supported by the interest rate environment.”

He said HSBC, which has strong ties to East Asia, continues to monitor risks related to the liquidity crisis affecting China’s housing sector. The company’s provision for loan losses was $1.1B, of which $500M was related to its commercial real estate portfolio in China.

5. Evergrande given deadline for new restructuring plan

China Evergrande Group has been given one last chance to come up with a deal to appease its creditors or face liquidation, as the indebted developer said it was working on a revised plan to restructure its operations. .

A Hong Kong court agreed to extend a hearing on Evergrande’s closure to December 4, although High Court Judge Linda Chan said it would be the “last opportunity” for the company to present a “concrete” overhaul proposal. If not, Chan warned that Evergrande would likely collapse.

Evergrande, which has long symbolized the crisis facing China’s property sector, recently confirmed a $23B plan to restructure its offshore debt after its founder Hui Ka Yan was investigated for suspected criminal activities. Cancelled. The company, which defaulted on its offshore assets earlier in 2021, faces more than $300B in liabilities.

A lawyer for Evergrande said it now aims to “monetize the value” of its Hong Kong-listed property services and electric vehicle divisions, saying it will help prevent potential regulatory issues.

