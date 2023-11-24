Futures fluctuate in short trading sessions

(Reuters) – U.S. stock index futures remained largely soft in the brief trading session for Thanksgiving on Friday, although Wall Street was on course to extend its weekly winning streak on optimism that U.S. interest rates have peaked. .

The main three US stock indexes are set for a fourth consecutive weekly gain, driven by expectations that the Federal Reserve will raise interest rates and signals that the US economy remains resilient.

The benchmark S&P 500 is about 1% away from setting a new high for the year.

The focus will be on retailers preparing for what is expected to be another record-setting global shopping spree on Black Friday, which typically marks the unofficial start of the Christmas shopping season.

“Earnings from companies like Walmart and Best Buy reflected a weak demand environment, suggesting the possibility of a disappointing fourth quarter at the high-street,” said Joshua Mahoney, chief market analyst at Scope Markets.

“Nevertheless, with spending habits remaining strong throughout this year, there is a good chance we will see consumers taking advantage of sales where possible to maintain their standards of living.”

US stock markets were closed on Thursday for the Thanksgiving holiday and will open for a brief session ending at 1:00 PM ET on Friday. Markets closed higher on Wednesday after reports on unemployment claims, durable goods and consumer sentiment showed the economy is slowing but may remain strong enough to avoid a recession.

S&P Global’s flash US composite Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI), due at 9:45 a.m. ET, is expected to show a slight decline in factory and service sector activity in November.

At 5:50 a.m. ET, Dow E-minis were up 80 points or 0.23%, S&P 500 E-minis were up 5 points or 0.11%, and Nasdaq 100 E-minis were down 2 points or 0.01%.

Among single shares, Nvidia fell 2.1% premarket after Reuters reported the chipmaker told customers in China it would delay the launch of a new artificial intelligence chip until the first quarter of next year to comply with U.S. export regulations. Used to be.

iRobot surged 32.9% after the report that Amazon is set to win unconditional EU antitrust approval for its $1.4 billion acquisition of the robot vacuum maker.

US-listed shares of Chinese electric vehicle maker Xpeng rose 4.1% after Volkswagen said it would develop a new platform for entry-level electric vehicles in China.

(Reporting by Shruti Shankar in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)

Source: ca.finance.yahoo.com