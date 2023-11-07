Futures fall as expectations of rate cut diminish; More Fed Speakers on Tap

(Reuters) – U.S. stock index futures slipped on Tuesday as hopes for the Federal Reserve easing monetary conditions next year faded, with markets on edge ahead of comments from more central bank officials.

After a stellar rally last week as Treasury yields fell, equities have lost momentum in recent days as investors look to Fed policymakers for any sign of pushback against expectations that US interest rates will peak. Awaiting comment.

Federal Reserve Bank of Minneapolis President Neel Kashkari late Monday dismissed expectations of an early rate cut, saying the central bank likely still has more work to do to control inflation.

U.S. Treasury yields also rose from multi-week lows hit in the previous session, adding to the pressure on stocks, ahead of a big bond auction this week that could determine whether there is enough demand for U.S. government debt.

The benchmark ten-year Treasury yield last stood at 4.60%, slightly below Monday’s level.

Market participants will be analyzing comments from Fed Board Governor Christopher Waller and New York Fed President John Williams on Tuesday for more clues on the central bank’s interest rate path. Fed Chairman Jerome Powell’s comments will make headlines on Wednesday.

Uncertainty about the timing of a potential rate cut and some disappointing corporate forecasts for the fourth quarter have cast doubt on whether stocks can stage a year-end rally.

“Talk of potentially higher-than-expected rates, growing signs of a slowing global economy and rising recession prospects do not offer a bright outlook for equities at year’s end,” said Ipec Ozkardeskaya, senior analyst at Swissquote Bank.

“Seasonally speaking, November and December tend to be good months for S&P500 stocks. But this year, the picture is overshadowed by a number of weak guidance and revenue warnings.”

Corporate earnings season has entered its final stages, with most companies in the S&P 500 having already reported third-quarter results.

Uber Technologies is scheduled to report earnings before the market opens, while eBay and Bumble are among the companies scheduled to report earnings late Tuesday.

At 5:18 a.m. ET, Dow E-minis were down 79 points or 0.23%, S&P 500 E-minis were down 10 points or 0.23%, and Nasdaq 100 E-minis were down 29.25 points or 0.19%.

Intel shares rose 0.6% in premarket trading after a report said the chip maker was a leading candidate to get billions of dollars in government funding for secure defense-chip facilities.

(Reporting by Amrita Khandekar; Editing by Maju Samuel)

Source: ca.finance.yahoo.com