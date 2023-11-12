Futureproof your portfolio: 7 stocks poised for skyrocketing growth

The stock market is improving due to a solid earnings report and the Fed’s decision to keep interest rates at the same level. While this will have a short-term positive impact on the market, investors who want to buy and hold for the long term need to look beyond the current volatility. Amid this development, there has been an increase in buying of growth stocks.

Investing in stocks that have the potential to grow over the years will ensure steady success and passive income. The growth stock market is a good way to build wealth, and that means looking for companies that provide products and services that solve some of the biggest problems for consumers.

Smart investors know that there are a lot of fish in the pond, but you have to find the one that beats the rest! With that in mind, let’s take a look at seven stocks worth buying for growth.

InvestorPlace – Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips

Palantir Technologies (PLTR)

A digital candlestick chart with the letters AI in the background. AI stocks to make you rich

Source: Alexander Limbach/Shutterstock

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) came into limelight this year after massive opportunities emerged in Artificial Intelligence. PLTR stock is up 181% year to date and is trading at $17.97 today. Its artificial intelligence platform was launched in May and has seen significant success. The company has already worked with some of the largest government and commercial clients.

The company reported third-quarter earnings that beat analysts’ estimates. It reported revenue of $558 million and EPS of 7 cents, up 17% year over year. The company has become profitable this year itself and is taking giant leaps in the industry. I think this is just the beginning.

Once criticized for being overly dependent on the government sector for its business, the company gained many commercial customers over time and grew by 37% annually to reach 181 commercial customers. Palantir is in a good position, with impressive customers and having been profitable this year.

nvidia (nvda)

The logo of Nvidia Corporation (NVDA) displayed on a smartphone with a stock market chart background. Nvidia is the global leader in artificial intelligence hardware.

Source: Ewolf / Shutterstock.com

One of the biggest stocks of 2023, NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) has not yet reached its peak. There is still a long way to go and AI will accomplish this for the company. NVDA stock is already up 200% year to date and is trading at $435 today, but I think it will beat revenue expectations in its third quarter results, and the stock will go higher.

Nvidia has taken the tech world by storm and has had impressive quarterly results throughout the year. Although the stock is not cheap, it is worth investing your money in it. The company has seen increasing demand for its chips, and no one comes close to its success when it comes to AI.

Even after the White House chip ban, the stock looks like a good buy as there will be no immediate impact on the company. The company is going to release its third quarter results on November 21 and there is a possibility of buying in the stock before that.

Microsoft (MSFT)

The Microsoft logo outside a building represents MSFT stock.

Source: Asif Islam / Shutterstock.com

an industry leader, Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) is a solid buy-and-hold. Trading at $348 today, it is cheaper than Nvidia and has great potential to skyrocket in the coming years.

There is no denying that Microsoft has products and services that will continue to be in demand for years to come and with the launch of Microsoft Copilot 365 AI tools, it could become an even bigger player in the AI ​​field.

Microsoft’s investment in AI will begin to pay off in the coming years and that’s when revenues will grow. However, it beat expectations and reported strong financials in the most recent quarter, with revenue of $56.2 billion and EPS of $2.69. Its dividend yield of 0.86% makes the stock attractive. This is one dividend stock that you won’t regret buying and holding for the rest of your life.

SoFi Technologies (SOFI)

Illustration of a phone with a dollar sign and other graphics symbolizing fintech displayed around it with a blue background. fintech stock bargains

Source: Shutterstock.com/Zinetron

Sofi Technologies (NASDAQ:Sophie) is a one-stop shop for financial products including loans, investments, insurance and banking. Now it has expanded to credit cards, robo-advising and crypto trading. SOFI stock is trading at $8.17 and just below $10.

Student loan debt is a big catalyst for the company, and it has the potential to double the stock. It has provided billions in loans over the years, and the federal moratorium put a halt to loan repayments, hurting the company’s business. However, I believe this quarter will see substantial numbers.

The company has already beaten expectations and reported net revenue of $537 million, up 27% year over year. It finished the quarter with 6.9 million members, up 47% year over year. SOFI stock is poised for some of its best days in the coming months, and buying it now will help you make significant profits.

Spotify Technology (Spot)

Spotify (SPOT) app on smartphone iPhone 13 Pro screen on green background.

Source: Diego Thomazini / Shutterstock.com

european streaming company Spotify technology (NYSE:place) is growing at an impressive rate. It is one of the largest streaming companies in the world and has over 220 million paid subscribers. As long as its customer base continues to grow, it will continue to produce impressive financial reports. It competes with some of the biggest tech giants and has shown great strength in the competitive market.

The company is a leader in the music streaming business and has recorded impressive revenue growth in the recent quarter. It reported a profit of $0.33 per share and a 26% increase in monthly active users, reaching 574 million.

Another impressive number, its gross margin grew by 166 bps in the quarter. Changing hands at $167, SPOT is one of the stocks to buy for growth. It is up 104% year to date, and I believe this momentum will continue.

Lithium America (LAC)

Graphic of the lithium scientific symbol (Li) in the shape of a large white gear with construction equipment and a mountain around it. lithium stock

Source: Graal/Shutterstock.com

I have written about its strong growth potential Lithium America (NYSE:LAC) in the past, and I continue to believe in the company. It is sitting on one of the most valuable resources today and is developing two huge lithium projects. One is Thakar Pass, and the other is Kauchari-Olaroz.

The stock is trading at $7.04 today and is a steal. This may increase by more than 100% when the Thakar Pass project is started. It has considerable potential and has already received a grant of $650 million from the automaker General Motors. LAC is one of the top stocks to buy for growth.

Demand for battery materials will increase in the coming years, and Lithium America can make the most of it. Although it is still pre-revenue, it has assets that have the potential to generate billions in the coming years. As an early-stage investor in stocks, you can take home solid profits.

Li Auto (LI)

Electric car or EV car charging at station in blurry scene of sunset with wind turbine in front of car in background. Environment friendly alternative energy concept. Best Battery Stocks to Buy

Source: Smile Fight / Shutterstock.com

If there’s one electric vehicle company worth adding to your portfolio, it’s Lee Auto (NASDAQ:Took, The EV maker is reporting strong monthly delivery numbers and impressive financials. The company delivered a record 40,422 cars in October and achieved the target of delivering more than 40,000 cars per month in the quarter. It is far ahead of its competitors and remains strong despite inflationary pressures.

There is a huge demand for Lee’s cars, as can be seen in the delivery numbers. It reported impressive financials for the second quarter, and I’m sure it will beat estimates for the third quarter as well.

As the company continues to grow the fleet, we will see the stock increase. It trades at $35 today and is up 68% year to date. It seems undervalued to me and could reach $50 in 2024.

On the date of publication, Vandita Jadeja did not hold (directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the author, subject to InvestorPlace.com Publication Guidelines,

Vandita Jadeja is a CPA and a freelance financial copywriter who loves reading and writing about stocks. She believes in buying and holding for long-term gains. Their knowledge of words and numbers helps them write clear stock analysis.

More from InvestorPlace

The post Futureproof Your Portfolio: 7 Stocks Poised for Skyrocketing Growth appeared first on InvestorPlace.

Source