Future3 Campus and TON Foundation Announce Bootcamp for Mini-App Builders in Telegram's Web3 Ecosystem

Future3 Campus, in partnership with The Open Network (TON) Foundation, today announced the launch of The TON Bootcamp, an incubation program to foster mini-app development within TON’s Web3 ecosystem in Telegram. The selected 15 teams may receive support to integrate into TON’s Web3 ecosystem and a chance to receive up to USD $500,000 in funding from the Future3 Campus. Applications to be selected for TON Bootcamp are open until December 18, 2023.

TON Bootcamp is a Web2.5 incubator, empowering developers to create mini-apps that combine the Web2 experience with the decentralized benefits of Web3. The program will run for five months and will provide selected participants with the opportunity to receive significant funding for their projects. The bootcamp is focused on supporting projects building real-world payment and gaming solutions to seamlessly integrate into TON’s rich Web3 ecosystem at Telegram.

Bootcamp participants can take advantage of a spectrum of market opportunities, including showcasing their projects on Tapps.Center, enjoying the same visibility that has driven other TON-based applications to success. TON Foundation’s team of experienced blockchain professionals will provide practical guidance and guidance, helping developers navigate the complexities of integrating their solutions within Telegram’s ecosystem.

Selected projects may also receive the funding and support needed to deploy their mini-apps in systems designed to drive mass adoption of Web3 products. These resources include marketing amplification within TON’s ecosystem and priority access to the active audience of over 800 million monthly users on Telegram. TON Bootcamp can also equip projects with guidance from leaders from top blockchain investment institutions and office locations in Hong Kong, Singapore and Japan. Bootcamp participants may have the opportunity to present their products and services to entrepreneurs, industry leaders and investors at the Demo Day Pitch and Showcase event at Web3 Festival 2024.

TON Bootcamp is an unprecedented opportunity for mini-app developers to turn their vision into reality. Builders around the world are encouraged to take advantage of this opportunity before applications close on December 18, 2023.

About Open Network:

The Open Network (TON) is a global, decentralized blockchain community focused on putting crypto in every pocket. By building the Web3 ecosystem into Telegram messenger, TON aims to empower 800 million users by 2028 to own their digital identity, data and assets. Learn more

About Future3 Campus

Future3 Campus is a Web3.0-oriented incubation platform operated by Wanxiang Blockchain Labs and HashKey Capital, with a mission to foster and promote entrepreneurship and innovation in Web3.0. Focusing on Web3.0 massive adoption, DePIN and AI, Future3 Campus has launched a $50 million seed fund to support Web3.0 incubation around the world. For more information, please visit [email protected] or contact us.

