Future Title: The Democratic National Committee’s Official Guide to Doublethink

In a world full of unimaginable absurdity, we spend a lot of time wondering about the future… and where all this madness leads.

“Future Headline Friday” is our satire of where the world is headed if it continues on its current path. Although our satire can be humorous and exaggerated, rest assured that everything we write is based on real events, news stories, personalities, and pending legislation.

November 3, 2024: The Democratic National Committee’s Official Guide to Doublethink

Official guidance from the Office of the Speaker-Man:

We, the Democratic National Committee, believe that, in just a few days, Americans will vote in the most important election of our lifetimes… which is what we tell them every four years.

We also believe that to maximize our chances of taking over the country, it is imperative that we suppress internal dissent and present a unified front on the most divisive issues of our time.

For example, for the last 13 months there has been intense infighting within our party about what to do #StandWithIsrael or to #free Palestine,

We all know that our diversity is our strength. However, that principle clearly does not apply to intellectual diversity.

Therefore, we, the Democratic National Committee, have taken it upon ourselves to establish a formal policy on the Israel/Palestine conflict as well as other potentially divisive issues.

And we expect everyone in the party to adhere to this principle, lest we open cracks that the enemies of progress will take advantage of.

Our solution to this ideological conflict #StandWithIsrael Vs #free Palestine is based on an innovative new concept we call double thought,

Doublethink means holding two contradictory beliefs in your mind simultaneously and believing in both of them wholeheartedly.

We have no doubt that our party members will excel in this intellectual framework, given that many of us have held contradictory views for years.

Our most progressive members, for example, believe in the feminist movement to simultaneously empower women and dismantle toxic male-dominated heterosexism. Yet we also believe that men can get pregnant, and that biological men should compete in women’s sports.

The natural extension of this doublethink is to believe that Hamas deserves to wipe out the Jewish state from the face of the earth. But it is also important to believe that Israel deserves to exist in its current form.

We suggest party members use the hashtag #doublethink To express our support for both Israel and Palestine, and to resist the temptation to disagree with other members of our party.

Instead, try saying, “Truth is relative. We are both right, and anyone who can’t understand this is clearly a racist.

However, it is important to remember that truth is not relative when dealing with the enemies of progress on the other side.

Conservatives will often attempt to use logic and reason to disarm our position.

For example, when the groups “Gays for Palestine” and “LGBT Allies for Islam” march for their oppressed brothers and sisters, some radicals ask our brave activists why they don’t move to or live in Muslim countries. Are – which is very offensive and does not deserve a reply.

However, we advise our LGBTQ+ members to avoid expressing strong support for LGBTQ+ issues when around Muslims. But that’s only because gays rank below Muslims on the intersectionality index and so they should be listened to and not spoken.

(Of course, this applies primarily to cis-white male homosexuals. To understand who you are allowed to yell at, and who you must quietly obey, see the Intersectionality Index in Appendix A, which, depending on your rank Includes a graphic explaining the number of oppressed identities you have.)

Ultimately, the enemies of progress will say that our doublethink solution is illogical. But if someone says this to you, you should scream as loudly as you can in front of them that being “right” or “logical” is rooted in toxic capitalist racist patriarchy.

And don’t forget to label all of your anti-doublethink opponents as white supremacists… even if they aren’t white.

Source: www.sovereignman.com