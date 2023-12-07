Future NATO member Sweden signs US security pact with US

Washington has said that after joining NATO, the Defense Cooperation Agreement (DCA) will further strengthen the alliance.

Sweden, on the verge of joining NATO, has signed a defense cooperation agreement with Washington that will allow the United States access to all military bases in the Scandinavian country. He says that this agreement will strengthen regional security.

Swedish Defense Minister Paul Jonsson said the agreement, signed in Washington on Tuesday, “will create better conditions for Sweden to be able to receive support from the United States in the event of war or crisis.”

Jonsson told Swedish broadcaster SVT that this does not mean that “all 17 locations will be used” but rather “for example, where being able to store defense equipment is most important for them from a military point of view.”

The agreement was signed at the Pentagon by Johnson and US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin, who said that by adding the capabilities of the Swedish Armed Forces to NATO, “we will become even stronger.”

“The deal sends a strong signal that we are committed to addressing security challenges together,” Austin said.

Sweden’s strategically important Baltic Sea island of Gotland is located a little more than 300 kilometers from the Russian Baltic Sea region of Kaliningrad.

The United States signed a similar agreement with Sweden’s western neighbor, NATO member Norway, in 2021. It is currently negotiating such agreements with NATO members Finland and Denmark, two other Nordic countries.

Sweden and its neighbor Finland decided to abandon their long-standing policy of non-alignment and apply for NATO membership after Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine last year. Finland joined NATO in April.

New members must be approved by all existing members of the alliance. Turkey and Hungary are the only NATO countries that have not formally approved Sweden’s accession bid.

Turkey has delayed ratification for more than a year, accusing Sweden of not taking Turkey’s security concerns seriously, including its fight against Kurdish militants and other groups whom Ankara considers a security threat.

Last week, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said he told the Turkish president that “the time has come” to allow Sweden to become a member of the military alliance.

