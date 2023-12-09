Future Games: Ubisoft's Sequence Builder, Roblox's Bored Apps, Team Liquid Esports, and Bionic's Bitcoin NFT Hub – Cryptosaurus

New and Exciting Changes in Blockchain Gaming

Dive into the latest in blockchain gaming, where Ubisoft’s Sequence Builder makes NFT integration simple and bored apps make a splash in Roblox. This article brings you to the forefront of gaming’s blockchain revolution, from Team Liquid’s collaboration with Illuvium to the launch of Bionic’s Bitcoin NFT marketplace.

Ubisoft-backed Horizon unveiled Sequence Builder

Horizon Blockchain Games, backed by Ubisoft, has launched Sequence Builder, a platform enhancing blockchain integration in gaming. This makes it easier to add NFT and crypto elements to the game. The platform offers features like importing an NFT collection, connecting a wallet, and launching an NFT marketplace. It is designed for ease of use, even for those new to blockchain. Sequence Builder stands out in the blockchain gaming landscape for its comprehensive capabilities and user-friendly approach, marking a significant step forward in game development technology.

Roblox’s gaming metaverse introduces Kingship Islands, featuring Bored Ape Yacht Club NFT avatars. This new world allows players to unite members of the Kingship, a virtual band. The game offers unique in-game items and avatar emotes for an immersive experience. Kingship Key Card holders who have the Ethereum NFT Pass get exclusive content and experiences. This integration of NFTs, music and gaming in Roblox represents a pioneering venture, blending digital entertainment in new ways.

Team Liquid and Illuvium: A New Era in Blockchain Gaming

Leading eSports organization, Team Liquid has partnered with NFT game Illuvium, which is currently in early access. This collaboration is a significant advancement towards merging eSports with blockchain gaming. Team Liquid will contribute to refining Illuvium’s player-versus-player (PVP) mechanics, leveraging their competitive gaming expertise. The partnership also includes co-hosting an eSports tournament with a $100,000 prize pool in 2024 and launching Team Liquid-themed Illuvium NFTs. This collaboration not only demonstrates Web3 Gaming’s potential in mainstream eSports but also marks a new chapter in competitive gaming and digital asset ownership.

Big Time’s ‘The Steady Anvil’ program ignites crafting mania

Big Time, a popular multiplayer action RPG, has launched ‘The Steady Anvil Crafting Event’, offering players advanced crafting abilities. Running until December 6, 2023, the event offers players a unique opportunity to significantly enhance their crafting skills. Key features include 50% discount on refining costs and triple output for all refining recipes. Additionally, the event includes doubled refining capacity and increased leaderboard points for refining activities. This event is a perfect opportunity for players to maximize their resources and gain a competitive edge in the dynamic big-time gaming world.

Earn Alliance’s Minter Winter Advent Calendar

Earn Alliance has launched the Minter Winter Advent Calendar, a unique event for Web3 gaming enthusiasts running from December 1st to December 20th, 2023. This festive countdown offers the chance to win a variety of prizes with daily missions, including 1 million $ALLY tokens and more. 1,000 special. NFT. The program includes time-sensitive missions that participants are encouraged to engage in daily. It also features diverse games and multi-chain support, showcasing a wide selection of playable games. This initiative represents an important milestone for Earn Alliance, highlighting its growth and commitment to enhancing the Web3 gaming experience.

Bionic is changing NFT trading with new Bitcoin marketplace

Bionic has launched a new Bitcoin-based NFT marketplace on the Internet Computer (ICP), which aims to simplify Bitcoin NFT transactions and reduce Bitcoin network congestion. This innovative platform, backed by Polychain Capital, enables seamless trading of Bitcoin-based NFTs, known as ordinals. Bionic offers a built-in wallet with smart features and leverages Web3Auth for secure, non-custodial login. By using the integration of the Internet Computer with the Bitcoin network, Bionic avoids the limitations of traditional sequential markets, offering faster transactions and lower costs. This launch represents a significant advancement in the NFT marketplace, providing a more efficient and user-friendly experience for Bitcoin NFT trading.

From innovative tools from Ubisoft to the unique blend of NFTs and gaming in Roblox, the blockchain gaming landscape is rapidly evolving. With Team Liquid enhancing PVP gameplay and Bionicle’s new marketplace, these developments are not only reshaping gaming experiences but also setting new standards in the world of digital entertainment.

Source: cryptosaurus.tech