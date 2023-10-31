Future Direction: 10 Global Trends That Will Define 2024 adobe stock

We are reaching the midpoint of a decade in which we have already seen significant global change. Wars, pandemics, economic unrest, and shifts in political power within nations and internationally mean the world is vastly different than it was at the beginning of 2020.

These key trends will continue to reshape society, and we can only expect the pace of change to increase. For many, environmental concerns are clearly top of the agenda, and the need to mitigate the impacts of the climate emergency will drive profound change.

At the same time, powerful and often frightening new technologies that we are told have the potential to bring significant benefits to society, as well as unprecedented harms, will be catalysts for further changes.

With that in mind, here is a list of what I believe will be the most important global trends in 2024. These are issues that will affect the lives of everyone on the planet, and the way they play out will have a profound impact on the second half. decade and beyond.

rise of intelligent machines

In 2024, artificial intelligence (AI) is a part of everyday life and virtually no industry or aspect of our lives is untouched by it. While this is undoubtedly driving innovation and creating efficiencies in sectors as diverse as healthcare, space travel and ecological conservation, it is also creating a great deal of fear and uncertainty. The threat to jobs is real – although it will undoubtedly create new opportunities, just as it creates redundancies. There are also concerns that handing over control of our lives to algorithms could increase division and inequality in society. In truth, no one knows where the AI ​​revolution will take us as a society or as a species, but our actions in 2024 will be critical to setting us on a path that will lead to happy outcomes.

Climate change is increasingly becoming a political issue

If we follow the science, it is clear that as we enter 2024, the urgency to prevent the devastating effects of climate change is increasing rapidly. Often, we are counting on technology to play a key role, and there will be innovations like clean energy and carbon capture. Part of the solution. However, the willingness of individuals and organizations to take responsibility, as well as the way the political and economic trends outlined here unfold, will probably be even more important. How much pain people will be willing to take to reduce their environmental impact will become a controversial issue in politics. 2024 represents an important opportunity to find out whether the will to make the changes and tough decisions needed to avoid some very bad shocks in the near future exists.

Elections will decide the direction of democracy in the second half of the decade

Elections bring opportunities for change, and 2024 will see leadership contests in many countries where shifts in the balance of power could have deep global implications. Citizens of the US, EU, India, UK and Russia will be among those voting (with varying degrees of opposition to existing powers.) In many of these countries, polarization is growing between progressives and conservatives, or nationalists and Is. Internationalist parties and voters. Victory may encourage the winners – no matter which side of the divide they are on – to believe that they have the power to bring about further social change. Whichever way the cookie breaks, it’s likely to impact the course of every other trend on this list in 2024 and into the second half of the decade.

Turbulent times for economies

A continued slowdown in global economic growth is predicted through 2024, threatening to have widespread impacts on many aspects of society. Difficult economic times usually result in governments choosing to reduce spending on public services and utilities, cutting jobs, decreasing standards of living, and increasing civil unrest. Slow growth also threatens national and international efforts to achieve carbon net zero targets, which could have serious consequences. The possibility of a recession in the United States, a slowdown in China’s growth, and the ongoing conflicts in Ukraine and Israel are all factors. At the same time, developments in emerging countries including Brazil, India, Mexico and Turkey will lead us into an era where we will see drastic changes in the overall balance of global economic power.

development of work

Changes in the way we work will continue to impact many aspects of our lives and society. Although some companies are implementing back-to-office policies, remote and hybrid working is at an even higher level than before the pandemic. This has improved global mobility, with workers no longer bound to live in areas close to employment centres. However, it may also increase social isolation and social cohesion. Managing this change will be a significant challenge for organizations and individuals in 2024.

the generation gap

The gap between generations in terms of wealth and asset ownership will continue to drive global and social change in 2024. According to research conducted in 2023, the average wealth of the Millennial generation (born from the early eighties to the late nineties) is less than half that of the Baby Boomers. (born in the mid-fifties to mid-sixties) at the same age. This could potentially reduce social mobility as well as political polarization, leading to the risk of disenfranchised voters being attracted to populist or extremist political parties.

ongoing urbanization

By 2050, the United Nations estimates that 66 percent of the world’s population will live in urban areas – up from 56 percent in 2022. Although it has the potential to boost economic growth and prosperity, it also brings other challenges such as congestion, pollution, etc. Increase in cost of living. Dealing with the impact of this major change in lifestyle for many people will be a priority for governments and industry in the coming years. Resources will also be needed to mitigate the impact of brain drain on those left behind, many of whom are already deprived of essential services such as electricity, health care and online connectivity.

culture war

The term culture war refers to the ongoing polarization of society, often characterized by left versus right or liberal versus conservative debates and conducted largely through social as well as what is increasingly called legacy media. goes. Its impact on society is clearly driven by the emergence of the Internet as a tool that can be used to find information, including disinformation and propaganda. Much has been written in recent years about the echo chamber effect of online discourse in an ecosystem governed by algorithms. Increasingly, we see audiences gravitating toward content that confirms their biases as well as provokes feelings of injustice or inequality. Issues like immigration, conspiracy theories, and social justice generate heated emotions on both sides of the debate, but this isn’t just idle talk. Divisive ideas spread through social media increasingly influence political policy, as can be seen by the rise of populist parties and policies around the world, and even fuel extremist terrorism.

rethinking education

Gone are the days when education was only for the youth. Work is changing, so are the learning models required for job preparation. The pace of technological innovation means opportunities are opening up in industries that did not exist when most of today’s workforce was in school. In advanced countries, there has been a shift towards lifelong learning, made possible in part by the emergence of online and distance learning technology. Employers will increasingly recognize the importance of reskilling and upgrading valuable workers, especially as the workforce ages due to longer life spans and later retirements. In emerging economies, we will see increasing demand for teachers as more of the population moves out of poverty. Then, new models of providing education will be needed to serve citizens of crowded metropolises as well as children in remote rural areas.

migration and movement

Between 1970 and 2020, the number of people living in a country other than their place of birth more than tripled. In 2024, some will be refugees fleeing war, some will be economic migrants in search of a better life, and some will be looking to flee to parts of the world where life has not yet been disrupted by rising temperatures and sea levels. Economies will continue to benefit from the influx of mostly young, capable and active workers. And fears over pressures on utilities and public services or the impact of new arrivals on indigenous populations will continue to fuel political divisions. In advanced economies, offering jobs, visas and education opportunities will be used to bridge the skills gap and in trade negotiations with countries with emerging consumer markets.

