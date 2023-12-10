allhiphop

Rap star Future recently received a Bored Ape Club collectible NFT worth approximately $250,000 bucks! Read more!

Atlanta rapper Future is doing his part in the NFT world.

The rapper has joined Steph Curry, Lil Baby and Post Malone as one of the investors in the popular “Bored Ape Yacht Club.”

The news was announced on social media on Sunday, November 28.

On Facebook and Instagram, the official NFT profile states, “Future is the latest high profile celebrity to join the Bored Ape Yacht Club, following Post Malone joining the club last week. Future purchased Bored Ape #4672 and set it as his PFP and later tweeted a photo of it with ‘GM’.

On Twitter, NFT gave a shout-out to the chart-topper, saying, “Welcome to the club @1future.,

Welcome to the club @1future pic.twitter.com/Zeg7tSO5TW

– NFT (@NFT) 28 November 2021

The smartly dressed primate, wearing a skipper cap and red smoker jacket, was worth about $200,000 to Future.

#newprofilepicture pic.twitter.com/AjyCZTqC4e

– future/freebandz (@1future) 28 November 2021

There are over 10,000 Bored Ape NFTs floating around on the internet. Regardless of the numbers, these non-fundable tokens are in high demand and appear to be a must-have for celebrities.

According to their website, “BAYC is a collection of 10,000 Bored Ape NFTs – unique digital collectibles on the Ethereum blockchain. Your Bored Monkey doubles as your yacht club membership card and grants access to members-only benefits, the first of which is access to bathrooms, a collaborative graffiti board, and more.

The website also shares that “initial sales have sold out.”

Anyone interested in purchasing it currently on resale can get it on OpenSea, another marketplace for digital collectibles.

