Fusion reactor produces record amount of energy in final experiment

Scientists have set a new fusion energy world record by producing 69 megajoules at the Joint European Torus (JET) in the UK.

The “major scientific achievement” was the laboratory’s final experiment after 40 years of fusion research, a “fitting swansong” according to Britain’s Nuclear Minister Andrew Bowie.

The facility is a donut-shaped tokamak, a type of fusion reactor that traps a cloud of super-hot plasma inside a strong magnetic field.

During its record-breaking performance, the JET facility used only 0.2 megajoules of fuel to produce 69 megajoules (12.5 megawatts), enough to power about 12,000 homes. new scientists – Although only for five seconds.

The downside is that the record also failed to produce a net positive energy balance, requiring far more energy to be exerted to achieve these results. As the Max Planck Institute for Plasma Physics points out, it is “physically impossible” to achieve this “energy gain” with “JET and all other existing magnetic fusion experiments around the world”.

Fusion reactors mimic the same processes that power stars, including the Sun. By breaking atoms and binding them together – unlike nuclear power reactors, which tear atoms apart – scientists are hoping to generate large amounts of green energy without the risk of nuclear meltdown.

But getting to the point where fusion reactors not only generate a net positive energy output, but also produce energy on a meaningful scale, has been incredibly difficult. Despite decades of research, we have only recently begun to achieve the first, and it will likely still take many years to achieve the second.

But there are rays of hope. The news comes the same week as the publication of a series of papers confirming that the National Ignition Facility has achieved net energy gains in 2022 using a laser-powered reactor at Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory. However, the output was comparatively very low at 2.5 megajoules of energy or enough power to boil a kettle.

Scientists are now eagerly awaiting the completion of the International Thermonuclear Experimental Reactor (ITER) in France, a much larger and more modern successor to the JET facility.

Researchers are hoping to produce up to 700 MW using the next generation reactor.

“These are what I generally call power plant scale,” Tim Luce, deputy head of the ITER construction project, told reporters during a Thursday briefing. new scientists, “They’re at the lower end of what you need for a power generation facility.”

“In addition, we need to increase the timescale to at least 300 seconds for higher fusion power and gain, but perhaps up to an hour in terms of energy output,” he said. “So what JET has done is a scale model of exactly what we have to do in the ITER project.”

It is not just America and Europe that are developing fusion reactors. Last year, China’s “artificial sun,” the Experimental Advanced Superconducting Tokamak, reportedly broke its own record by maintaining plasma inside the tokamak for nearly seven minutes.

The Korea Superconducting Tokamak Advanced Research experiment also managed to maintain temperatures north of 100 million degrees Celsius to fuse atoms for 30 seconds in 2022.

While the JET facility’s latest record is an important step toward establishing a reliable and fully renewable form of energy, scientists still have a long way to go.

Now all eyes are on ITER. Officials are hoping that if everything goes according to plan – a big deal given the uncertainties involved – a prototype fusion power plant could open its doors by 2050.

More on Fusion: Fusion facility produces twice the power it puts into it

Source: futurism.com