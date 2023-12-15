Fusion breakthrough comes closer to reality as nearly unlimited energy

Engineers at the University of Wisconsin-Madison have developed a new technology that promises to make commercial nuclear fusion reactors one step closer to reality.

Nuclear fusion is a process that produces energy in the same way our Sun does. It involves crushing two atoms together with so much force that they fuse into one larger atom, releasing huge amounts of energy along the way.

Unlike nuclear fission – the nuclear reaction currently used in the energy sector – fusion does not produce radioactive waste. It produces three to four times more energy than fission and, unlike burning fossil fuels, does not release carbon dioxide into the atmosphere. Fusion is also a very delicate process that will stop in a fraction of a second if correct conditions are not maintained. Therefore, there is no risk of nuclear melting from this reaction.

For this reaction to occur, we need to be able to mimic Sun-like conditions, which takes a lot of energy. In fact, temperatures would have to be at least six times hotter than the center of the Sun to cause this reaction on Earth!

At these extremely hot temperatures, atoms exist in a state called a plasma, which is basically a soup of negatively charged electrons and positively charged ions that have been torn apart by the extremely hot temperatures of their surroundings.

In most fusion reactors, hydrogen atoms are used for the reaction. When they are superheated in plasma, their single electron is ripped off, creating a soup of positive hydrogen ions and electrons. However, towards the edges of the plasma, where it is less hot, some of these hydrogen ions can bind back into the soup of electrons, forming neutral hydrogen particles.

So why is this a problem? These neutralized particles can cause energy loss from the plasma, increasing the amount of energy required to maintain the reaction. And for a process that is all about minimizing energy input, this is a major issue.

“These hydrogen neutral particles cause electrical losses in the plasma, making it very challenging to maintain a hot plasma and maintain an effective small fusion reactor,” said Mykola Ilovaiga, a postdoctoral researcher in nuclear engineering and engineering physics at UW–Madison. goes.” a statement.

To solve this problem, the team at UW–Madison has created a spray coating mechanism that is capable of removing these problematic particles while facing the extreme conditions inside a nuclear reactor.

“The fusion community is urgently looking for new manufacturing approaches to economically produce large plasma-faced components in fusion reactors,” Illovaga said.

The team’s technique uses a cold spray process to deposit a coating of metallic tantalum on the stainless steel surface of the reactor. This metal can withstand the extremely hot temperatures of the reactor, and is also very good at absorbing hydrogen.

“We found that the cold spray tantalum coating absorbs much more hydrogen than bulk tantalum because of the unique microstructure of the coating,” said Kumar Sridharan, professor of nuclear engineering and engineering physics and of materials science and engineering at UW–Madison. statement.

The cold spray technique is similar to using a can of spray paint. It involves pushing particles of coating material onto a surface at speeds faster than the speed of sound. When they hit the walls of the reactor, they flatten out like crushed M&Ms, forming a coating over the entire surface. However, small gaps remain between these particles, creating a large surface area to absorb hydrogen.

What’s even more exciting is that when the material is heated further, it releases the trapped hydrogen so it can be recycled without modifying the coating.

The coating is also easy to repair and replace, meaning it can not only make reactors more efficient but also easier to maintain. “Currently, damaged reactor components often need to be removed and replaced with a completely new part, which is costly and time-consuming,” Illovaga said. “Another major advantage of the cold spray method is that it allows us to repair reactor components on site by applying new coatings.”

“Our technology shows considerable improvements compared to current approaches. With this research, we are the first to demonstrate the benefits of using cold spray coating technology for fusion applications.”

The results of this research were published in the journal Physica Scripta,

