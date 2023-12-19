Fuse Network to launch ZK-powered layer-2 using Polygon CDK

[PRESS RELEASE – Tel Aviv, Israel, December 18th, 2023]

In an unprecedented collaboration, Fuse Network, a leading layer-1 blockchain player specializing in scaling Web3 payments, has teamed up with Polygon Labs, a globally acclaimed blockchain technology firm. Fuse has embarked on an ambitious journey to build an innovative Ethereum-based Zero Knowledge (ZK) Layer-2 (L2) network utilizing the formidable capabilities of the Polygon Chain Development Kit (CDK).

The ZK-powered layer-2 network will become Fuse’s new native platform, providing users and developers access to the world’s foremost blockchain ecosystem. Fuse’s native utility token, FUSE, will be the designated token to cover gas fees on this network.

Driven by its scalability enhancements to Ethereum, unique customization capabilities, privacy options, compliance-friendly architecture, and strong support for the Web3 ecosystem, the Polygon CDK is the ideal choice for Fuse, an important catalyst for businesses adopting blockchain. Ready to be made.

Mark Smorgon, CEO of Fuse Network, underlined the importance of this initiative, saying, “At Fuse, we are leading the future of Web3 payments by building an ecosystem that puts the needs of our users and partners first. Our vision includes very low transaction costs, instant clearing and finality, high throughput, and a decentralized set of validators. In our quest to achieve these goals, we have conducted extensive research and have found that using the Polygon CDK is a perfect fit for our ecosystem.

Transfer process in Polygon CDK:

Step 1: Deploying ZK Rollup on existing L1 fuses allows testing of the new stack with a mock prover to assess cost and performance.

Phase 2: Integration of L1 <> L2 communications into Fuse’s products, along with Fuse Tokenomics integration into rollups, ensuring seamless integration and movement between L1 and L2. The move will also include separate pricing for services on L2 as a bundle and bridging and liquidity integration into the Polygon ecosystem.

Step 3: Transfer the network to ZK Validium with the chosen partner (Zeeve, Gateway, Avail, etc.), migrate validators to the new stack, and collaborate with key stakeholders to test the new network on the testnet. Subsequently, a quick migration option was developed for liquidity and bridges.

Looking ahead, with features like zkEVM to boost network TPS, enhanced user experience through ZK Instant Transfers, a decentralized validator set for enhanced security, improved bridging capabilities, and ecosystem players like Zeeway and Gateway Valuable Partnership.

Privacy is important in today’s digital landscape, and this is no different for businesses operating on Fuse. With this migration to Polygon CDK, Fuse is set to enhance its offerings, making it the ultimate Web3 payments solution for businesses.

About Polygon CDK:

The Polygon Chain Development Kit (CDK) catalyzes blockchain innovation, empowering developers to build custom Ethereum layer-2 (L2) solutions. It ensures instant transaction finality, unlimited scalability and integrated liquidity pool. Polygon CDK is at the forefront of blockchain adoption, offering zero-knowledge (ZK) technology, privacy options like zero-knowledge proof (ZKP), and strong support for the Web3 ecosystem.

Most importantly, the Polygon CDK empowers businesses to adopt blockchain and crypto payments thanks to the Fuse Network. A prime example of this is Wirex, a global crypto payments leader with 6 million users, which uses the Polygon CDK for its App Chain (W-Pay).

With this development, Fuse Network aims to revolutionize Web3 payments by offering scalability, customization, privacy, and strong Web3 support. Furthermore, it promises to bring low transaction costs, instant finality, high throughput, and decentralized security to blockchain payments.

For media enquiries, please contact [email protected].

About Fuse Network:

Fuse Network is a leading layer-1 blockchain platform dedicated to powering Web3 payments. With a commitment to user-centric solutions, Fuse Network is at the forefront of revolutionizing blockchain-based payments.

About Polygon Labs:

Polygon Labs is a globally renowned blockchain technology company with expertise in powering blockchain innovation. The company provides cutting-edge solutions to advance the adoption of blockchain technology.

Special Offer (Sponsored)

Binance Free $100 (Exclusive): Use this link to register and get $100 free and 10% off fees on Binance Futures your first month. (terms).

source: cryptopotato.com