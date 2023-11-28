Quick Take:

Fuse has launched a $10 million grant program for Web3 projects.

The EVM-compliant layer-1 blockchain seeks to simplify the launch of non-custodial consumer fintech apps for businesses.

In addition to funding, startups will also receive strategic mentorship and access to the Web3 Payments ecosystem.

Fuse Network has launched a $10 million grant for Web3 projects focused on increasing the utility of non-custodial wallets, decentralized finance (DeFi), and non-fungible tokens (NFTs).

The EVM-compatible layer-1 blockchain developer said it will use the Fuse Web3 Business Grant Program to turbocharge Web3 projects, boost mainstream adoption, and simplify the launch of non-custodial consumer fintech apps for businesses.

According to the announcement, the program will offer strategic funding to early-stage ideas and more developed projects, particularly those involving payments. Selected projects will also receive mentorship, access to the ecosystem of Web3 Payments and all the benefits of using an EVM-compatible blockchain, including cheaper and faster transactions, helpful payment services, easy onboarding, mobile-first experience, multi- Currency included. coverage, and a high-performance user experience.

Commenting on the announcement, Mark Smorgon, CEO and co-founder of Fuse Network, said: “As ecosystem builders, we must ignite excitement for new technology and attract developers even during a market downturn.”

Some of the notable projects on the Fuse ecosystem include Request Finance – a decentralized Web 3 payments infrastructure, Fiat On-Ramp Protocol – Ramp, The Graph – an indexing protocol that allows users to access blockchain data via GraphQL, And EtherSpot is a software development kit. EVM-Compatible Network.

The Fuse Web3 Business Grant Program has already supported some of the leading projects in its ecosystem including the decentralized ID protocol – Chromepay, which provides financial services tied to each D-ID through the Fuse Wallet SDK.

This program is open for applications from November 27, 2023 to December 22, 2023.

