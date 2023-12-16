The city’s other three utilities are expected to see increases in the new year.

Water and wastewater rates, as well as resource recovery rates, would increase after a report on the proposed utility budget recommended another annual increase in services.

The council reviewed projected results for the current year and considered future operational and capital needs, as well as financial pressures resulting from rising inflation and supply chain challenges, Amy Mooney, the city’s deputy chief financial officer, told the council in November. Said in his report. .5.

“Council indicated that the planned inflation rate increase of 2.5 per cent for water, two per cent for waste water and $25 for resource recovery for all users was comfortable,” he said.

Chris Jury, the city’s chief financial officer, said last year that the water and wastewater utility budget covers a lot of land with capital projects, and that laundry list needs to be paid for.

“What we’ve had in our planning for a few years is this … increase in water and wastewater,” he said.

Including a 25 percent increase in resource recovery costs – from $100 to $125 – the 2024 proposed utility rates would see a total increase of 3.9 percent from 2023.

Capital projects for 2024 include sewer treatment plant (STP) maintenance ($250,000), CIPP relining ($600,000), lift stations ($200,000) and a liquid waste management plan ($165,000).

At the end of water delivery, 2024 capital projects include Five Mile Pipeline replacement ($150,000), phase four of finished water storage ($3.5 million), reservoir dam inspection ($20,000) and watermain replacement ($600,000).

The jury said last year that when the city reaches the end of that wastewater treatment facility upgrade (or replacement) project, that extra half-cent difference for wastewater comes to $3 million. It could be $3 million less in borrowings, $3 million more in reserves, he said, or it could just be a windfall that grows over time.

“I think we’ve done a good job of maintaining those reserves and fueling those reserves, and we’ve been able to do these projects,” Jury added, “but we’re also conscious of the fact that we’re facing inflation.” We are in unusual times with and as we look toward the horizon what an impact that amount could make as we move toward two percent instead of two percent and a half.

The 2023 utility rate (combined) for a single family living in Nelson was $1,334, while the proposed increase for 2024 would increase this figure by $52 per year to $1,386.

Budget work sessions were held on October 27 and November 9 to review and determine 2024 water and wastewater utility rates and resource recovery rates, along with an overview of actual and projected 2023 operating and capital results for the utilities.

Also, the recommended 2024 rates for wastewater and water were reviewed along with the proposed operations and capital plan for the next 15 years.

