The Farkana team has raised $10 million in seed funding from Animoca Brands, Polygon Ventures, Fenbushi Capital, Merit Circle, and others to further develop its third-person multiplayer shooter game, Farkana exclusively shared with Decrypt.

Rarestone Capital, MMPro Trust, Unpopular Ventures, Kapo Capital, mChain, HSU Capital and Dravs Investments also participated in the round.

“We believe Furkana has the potential to become the next iconic blockchain game and bring new users to Web3,” Clarence Zhou, director of Fenbushi Capital Investments, said in a statement.

“We have been working with Farkana for the past year and are impressed by the growth and momentum they have achieved so far,” said Yat Siu, co-founder and president of Animoca Brands.

Farkana has some similarities with games like Blizzard’s Overwatch, but with smaller, walled-in maps and game modes that are reminiscent of Riot Games’ Valorant. The story of Farkana takes place in a near-future world where humanity has left Earth and moved to Mars and discovers a superpower-granting substance called Acceler. Within the game’s lore, the Farkana are a type of ongoing tournament trial where players with Acceler-inspired powers compete for glory.

An early Farkana gameplay screenshot. Image: Farkana.

The Farkana team, which includes G2 Esports founder and former CEO Carlos “Ocelote” Rodriguez as an advisor, is based in the MENA region and previously conducted a Farkana pre-alpha game playtest at the Dubai Esports Festival with Dubai’s Department of Economy and Tourism. Was hosted. Have worked for. Back in June 2023.

“Our strategic investment in Farkana is part of Animoca Brands’ vision to drive Web3 growth in MENA,” Siu said. “The sector is rapidly modernizing and adopting emerging technologies, and we are excited to support partners like Farkana as they actively lead the sector and bring exciting products to market.”

An early gameplay screenshot. Image: Farkana.

Animoca first announced it had invested in Farkana last month, citing a desire to support the continued development of the game and plans to create free Bitcoin ordinals as Farkana worked toward a beta launch. The game will also use Ethereum scaling network Polygon Free Mint for “Mars Enigma Vault” NFT Coming on 19th December.

According to a statement, Farkana aims to offer blockchain elements like a tournament feature that rewards the top 10% of its players with Bitcoin. The game is planned to operate under a free-to-play model with optional battle passes, NFTs, and crafting features.

According to the game’s deck, every in-game item will exist as NFTs, from character and weapon skins to pets, graffiti, voicelines and charms, and Farkana will use FAR tokens for all transactions.

Edited by Andrew Hayward

